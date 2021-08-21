US Equestrian Announces CCI4*-L Competitions for 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce the competitions approved by the USEF Board of Directors Ad Hoc Committee (Board) to host the CCI4*-L level events during the 2023-2027 competition cycle under the new Eventing Calendar Process. All U.S. Organizers were invited to bid to host the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced levels through a bid process. Only venues that submitted bids to host the CCI4*-L level were considered for the CCI4*-L dates.



The host competitions and their 2023 dates are as follows:

April 22, 2023 – Twin Rivers Spring International (Paso Robles, California)

May 13, 2023 – Tryon Spring International (Mill Spring, North Carolina)

July 22, 2023 – The Event at Rebecca Farm (Kalispell, Montana)

October 14, 2023 – Morven Park Fall International (Leesburg, Virginia)

November 4, 2023 – Galway Downs International (Temecula, California)

November 18, 2023 – The Event at TerraNova (Myakka City, Florida)

The approved CCI4*-L bids met the criteria outlined in the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L & Advanced Policies & Procedures. The USEF Eventing Bid Review Group provided their recommendation to the USEF Eventing Sport Committee and USEF International Disciplines Council prior to Board approval.



The USEF Eventing Bid Review Group is in the process of reviewing the bids to host the CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced competitions on the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar. The allocation of the CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced levels is expected be announced by the end of September.



Please refer to the U.S. Eventing Calendar Process webpage for all information regarding the Eventing Calendar Process.



