US Equestrian Announces Athletes for the 2022 Eventing Development Athlete Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected for the 2022 Eventing Development Athlete Program. The Development Program is a step in the eventing pathway with the objective of supporting athletes with the potential to reach Elite or Pre-Elite status within the next two to three years.

The Development Program is for athletes of any age who have achieved benchmark results at the CCI3*-L or CCI4*-L level(s) within the last 12 months and have not previously competed on an Olympic Games, World Championship, or Pan American Games team for eventing. Click here to view the full Development Training List Criteria.

Upon the completion of the Eventing Elite Program Task Force’s work, a review of the Development Program selection and retention criteria and processes will be conducted to ensure the Program is cohesive with the restructured Elite/Pre-Elite Programs.

Athletes named to the Development Program will work with U.S. Eventing Development and Emerging Coach, Leslie Law, in order to further advance the skills needed to progress up the pathway and ultimately be prepared to represent the U.S. in international competition.

“The Development list for 2022 certainly does not disappoint,” said Law. “This is a great group of riders with some fantastic horses. I’m very much looking forward to helping this group achieve the results they are capable of. America has much to be proud of in this program.”

The following athlete/horse combinations have been named to the 2022 Eventing Development Athlete Program, in alphabetical order:

Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky) and C'est La Vie 135 , a 2008 Hanoverian gelding owned by Woods, Kim, and James Baughman Jr.

(Lexington, Ky) and , a 2008 Hanoverian gelding owned by Woods, Kim, and James Baughman Jr. Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Forrest Gump 124 , a 2011 Hanoverian gelding; Diara , a 2014 Hanoverian mare; and Isla de Coco , a 2014 Holsteiner gelding, all owned by Annie Eldridge

(Southern Pines, N.C.) and , a 2011 Hanoverian gelding; , a 2014 Hanoverian mare; and , a 2014 Holsteiner gelding, all owned by Annie Eldridge Lillian Heard (Cochranville, Pa.) and Dassett Olympus , her own and Deborah Greenspan’s 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding

(Cochranville, Pa.) and , her own and Deborah Greenspan’s 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding Kurt Martin (Marshall, Va.) and D.A. Lifetime , a 2012 Holsteiner mare owned by Debbie Adams

(Marshall, Va.) and , a 2012 Holsteiner mare owned by Debbie Adams Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) and Redfield Champion , a 2014 Hanoverian gelding; and HSH Vamonos , both owned by Caroline and Sherrie Martin

(Miami Beach, Fla.) and , a 2014 Hanoverian gelding; and , both owned by Caroline and Sherrie Martin Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) and Ferrie's Cello , a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Jeanne Shigo

(Vass, N.C.) and , a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Jeanne Shigo Caitlin Silliman (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Ally KGO , a 2011 Trakehner mare owned by Caitlin Silliman and the Ally KGO Syndicate, LLC

(Kennett Square, Pa.) and , a 2011 Trakehner mare owned by Caitlin Silliman and the Ally KGO Syndicate, LLC Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Alyssa and June Phillips

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Programs and Program Support, at [email protected].

