US Equestrian Announces Allocation of 2025-2027 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host location of the 2025-27 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championship, which will take place at Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials in Leesburg, Va. from October 9-12, 2025. The USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championship will continue to feature two divisions – the first for six-year-old horses competing at the CCI2*-S level, and the second for seven-year-old horses competing at the CCI3*-S level.

Alexandra Knowles and Starburst owned by Katherine O'Brien, winners of the 2024 USEF/USEA CCI2*-S Six-Year-Old Developing Horse National Championship (©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)



The aim of the championship is to identify horses with the perceived ability to eventually contribute to the Elite Program and achieve podium scores within three quadrennials. The goal is to encourage continued development and education of young horses in the U.S., while adding incentive for athletes bringing developing horses along through the levels to gain more career experience.



Rob Burk, CEO of the United States Eventing Association, which is based at Morven Park in Leesburg, Va., shared his enthusiasm about having the national championships next door. “The USEA is proud to once again see Morven Park play host to the USEF/USEA Developing Horse Championships for the next several years. Our headquarters are located across the street from the Park, and the history of our organization has direct ties to Morven. We know that the facility will be a fantastic location for the championships and we look forward to greeting a new generation of champions”.



Stacey Metcalfe, Executive Director & CEO of Morven Park, shared the excitement of hosting the championships again, “Morven Park is thrilled to continue hosting the USEF/USEA Developing Horse Eventing National Championships for the 2025-2027 seasons. We look forward to creating an environment that fosters and challenges the next generation of US eventing talent. As we look ahead to 2025 in partnership with USEF, we will be establishing a complete championship experience for all FEI levels at the Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials and the US Equestrian Open Eventing Final.”



For information about the 2025 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championship, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Emerging & Development Programs, at [email protected].





Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

