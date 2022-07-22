US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for 2022 Orifarm Healthcare FEI Para Dressage World Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team at the 2022 Orifarm Healthcare FEI Para Dressage World Championships to be hosted in Herning, Denmark, from August 10-14, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline and Team Leader Laureen Johnson.

The following combinations have been selected to represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Beatrice de Lavalette (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Sixth Sense, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Elizabeth & Nicolas de Lavalette

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Quiana, her own 2014 Rhinelander mare

Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fortunato H2O, a 2016 Oldenburg stallion owned by Lehua Custer



Competition for the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team will begin on Wednesday, August 10, with the start of individual competition for Grade V, Grade II, and Grade III combinations. The individual competition will conclude with Grade IV and Grade I on Thursday, August 11. The team competition, which will feature all four selected combinations, will begin on Friday, August 12, and conclude on Saturday, August 13, with Grades V, II, and III competing on Friday, and Grades IV and I finishing on Saturday. The Individual Freestyle for all grades will take place on Sunday, August 14.



For more information, including schedule and results, visit herning2022.com.



