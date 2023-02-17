US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for CHI Al Shaqab CPEDI3* in Qatar

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CHI Al Shaqab CPEDI3*. The CPEDI3* will take place February 23, 24, and 25, 2023, at the Longines Outdoor Arena & Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition in the CPEDI3* will take place as follows:

Thursday, February 23, 4:00 a.m. ET

Friday, February 24, 1:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, February 25, 2:00 a.m. ET

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.