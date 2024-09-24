US Equestrian Announces 2024 The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grant Recipients

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grant recipients for 2024. This year’s recipients are the U.S.-based athletes selected to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Eventing Nations Cup™ Netherlands CCIO4*-NC-L at Boekelo, Oct. 9-13.

These grants provide a $5,000 horse flight credit from The Dutta Corp. to transport team horses to Europe for Boekelo for each of the three recipients: Mary Bess Davis (Mansfield, Ga.) and Imperio Magic, Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Possante, and Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Redfield Fyre.

Davis and Imperio Magic earned strong results this year including at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI4*-S and a top-ten finish at the Tryon International Three-Day Event CCI4*-L, finishing both events with no jumping penalties. Dutton and Possante recently finished third in the $60,000 Adequan USEA Advanced Final at the American Eventing Championships after moving up to the CCI4* level this spring. Sanger and Redfield Fyre earned successful completions at the four-star level this spring at Kentucky and in Great Britain at Bicton and Bramham before returning to North America to post a top-ten finish at the Bromont CCI4*-S in Canada.

“The Dutta Corp’s support is invaluable in bringing our U.S. athletes to compete on equestrian sport’s biggest stages,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “In addition to the financial support these grants provide to our eventing athletes, The Dutta Corp’s expertise in safely and reliably transporting horses around the world offers priceless peace of mind for the athletes and their teams as they embark on their journey to the podium at Boekelo and beyond.”

“The Dutta Corp. is proud to support the U.S. Eventing Team as they represent our country overseas,” said Tim Dutta, founder and CEO of The Dutta Corp. “We’re thrilled to be a part of their journey and look forward to cheering them on at Boekelo.”

About The Dutta Corp.

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and The Dutta Corp. team has put the horse first and foremost. With state-of-the-art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Cup™ Finals, and is the Official Equine Air Transport of US Equestrian. We Give Horses Wings™