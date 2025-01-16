Update & Resources Regarding New USDA Requirements under the Horse Protection Act

Dear USEF Members, Competition Licensees and Managers,

In October 2024 we provided you with information regarding the new amendments to the Horse Protection Act (HPA or Act). This is a follow-up to that communication.

Since release of the new amendments to the Act, USEF leaders have participated in Zoom meetings and webinars with the American Horse Council (AHC) and with USDA/APHIS to voice our concerns and to gain a better understanding of the upcoming implementation of the HPA changes, effective February 1, 2025. USEF fully supports the HPA’s intent to eliminate the soring of horses. However, there is lingering confusion regarding the changes, including but not limited to, what constitutes a covered event, the scope of the regulation, qualifications and training of inspectors, and clarity on the inspection process.

USEF has joined AHC and other equine industry organizations to voice concerns to USDA/APHIS and request that the implementation of the new regulations be delayed for a minimum of sixty days to provide time for clarification of our concerns. In addition to our questions regarding the lack of clarity and guidance, there is uncertainty about whether and how the incoming federal administration may impact the implementation of the new HPA regulations.

The uncertainty we all feel is compounded by the misinformation being distributed by some groups within the equestrian space. Therefore, as we continue to work to obtain answers to our questions and request a delay in implementation, we are providing you with information we feel to be accurate to the best of our knowledge at this time. This is our effort to ensure our membership is prepared should the new regulations take effect on February 1, 2025.

1. The HPA has existed since 1970, and all horses at equine competitions or events covered by the Act have been, and continue to be, covered by the Act.

2. The Act permits USDA/APHIS inspectors to visit any equine competition or event in the United States covered under the Act for the purpose of observing and/or inspecting horses for evidence of intentional soring as defined in the Act. These events include competitions regardless of whether they are licensed, sanctioned by, or affiliated with USEF or any other organization. At the same time, we also recognize that the USDA/APHIS HPA Program has limited resources and has typically visited approximately 50 competitions or events annually.

3. The Federal Rule for the Act specifically states “soring” is defined as:

An irritating or blistering agent applied, internally or externally, by a person to any limb of a horse;

Any burn, cut, or laceration inflicted by a person on any limb of a horse;

Any tack, nail, screw, or chemical agent injected by a person into or used by a person on any limb of a horse; or

Any other substance or device used by a person on any limb of a horse, or a person has engaged in a practice involving a horse and as a result of such application, infliction, injection, use, or practice, such horse suffers, or can reasonably be expected to suffer, physical pain or distress, inflammation, or lameness when walking, trotting, or otherwise moving, except that such term does not include such an application, infliction, injection, use, or practice in connection with the therapeutic treatment of a horse by or under the supervision of a person licensed to practice veterinary medicine in the State in which such treatment is given.

4. Historically, inspections usually occur prior to a horse competing, however, they can occur at any time while the horse is on competition grounds. As authorized by the Act, inspectors may collect blood, hair, and swab samples from a horse, use diagnostic testing such as thermography and radiography, and ask for removal of equipment during an inspection. Inspections are conducted by USDA/APHIS trained personnel. You can view a short video of a front limb inspection by clicking here (please note, the video has no audio).

5. Under the new HPA amendments, Competition and Event Management of any equine event occurring in the United States that is covered under the Act, must register with and report their competition or event to USDA/APHIS.

As stated in the October email to USEF Competition Licensees and Management, USEF will provide USDA/APHIS with the required information for all USEF licensed competitions on a regular basis including any required updates. Managers of USEF licensed competitions do not have to register their event(s) with USDA as this is being done for you. (click here to view the email). Questions regarding USEF competitions can be directed to Katlynn Wilbers at [email protected] .

Competitions or events in which speed is the predominant factor in determining the outcome—such as horse racing—are not considered covered events under the HPA. Additionally, rodeo events, parades, and trail rides are also not covered under the HPA.

There are several other amendments to the Act, so we strongly recommend that you review the Horse Protection Act New Rule – Frequently Asked Questions, which provide additional information about the new amendments by clicking here. We will continue to update you as we receive new information and clarity on our concerns and questions. If you are interested in learning more about the HPA and the recent changes to the Act, links to additional resources are available below.

HPA questions can be directed to the USDA HPA staff at [email protected]. If your questions are not being adequately addressed, please email USEF at [email protected] and we will do our best to assist you.

Links to Additional Resources

A summary of the Act is included here.

Best Regards,

Thomas F. X. O’Mara

President

William J. Moroney

Chief Executive Officer