Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – Winter/Spring 2025

Welcome to the 2025 show season! The first events of the year are set to begin, and whether you'll be there in person or watching the live stream, you're sure to find something to inspire you to work toward your equestrian goals in 2025.

©Osteen/Schatzberg

February 13-23, 2025

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Scottsdale, Ariz.

There's no better way to shake off the winter blues than a trip to sunny Arizona for one of the world's largest and most prestigious Arabian horse shows. If you can't be there in person, tuning in on USEF Network is the next best thing.

More info: www.scottsdaleshow.com

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

©Casey McBride

March 19-22, 2025

Pin Oak Charity Horse Show

Katy, Texas.

Morgans, Hackneys, and American Saddlebreds take the stage during the kickoff week of the Pin Oak Charity Horse Show at Great Southwest Equestrian Center. This long-running USEF Heritage Competition raises funds for the Texas Children's Hospital.

More Info: www.pinoak.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

©SCB Photography

April 9-12, 2025

J.D. Massey Classic Horse Show

Pendleton, S.C.

This USEF Lite competition is a welcoming environment for exhibitors and fans of Morgans, Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and Saddle Seat Equitation. Held at Clemson University's Garrison Arena, this show has been a South Carolina staple for nearly 90 years.

More Info: www.jdmasseyclassic.com

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

April 14-19, 2025

NCEA National Championship

Ocala, Fla.

It all comes down to Nationals for varsity equestrians across the nation. The top teams will go head-to-head in English flat, over fences, Western horsemanship, and reining competitions as they vie for intercollegiate equestrian sport's top prize.

More Info: www.collegiateequestrian.com

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

©Jon McCarthy

April 16-19, 2025

Big D Charity Horse Show

Fort Worth, Texas

Celebrate show horses at the Will Rogers Memorial Center near downtown Fort Worth. This four-day show benefits Scottish Rite for Children and its groundbreaking pediatric orthopedic treatment center in the Dallas area.

More Info: www.bigdhorseshow.com

Livestream: USEF.org/Network