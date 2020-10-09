Top Morgan Horses Return to Oklahoma City for Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show®

Lexington, Ky. – The American Morgan Horse Association (AMHA) is eager to welcome participants to the 2020 Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show® this weekend. The 47th annual Grand National competition is shaping up to be another outstanding event as the country’s finest Morgan horses meet at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., from October 10-17.

Since 1973, this show has represented the pinnacle of achievement in the Morgan horse world. Longtime show manager Matt Kwapich (Bernalillo, N.M.) again joins the Grand National along with a dedicated show committee and staff, an impressive list of sponsors, officials, and hard-working volunteers to make each year's event better than the last.

Oklahomans can be proud to welcome the best athletes of America's first breed to the state’s capital. The Morgan Grand National has been honored to call Oklahoma City home since 1975.

Competition begins Saturday, October 10, with three sessions daily through Saturday, October 17. Daily show times are 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m., with the exception of the Friday and Saturday evening sessions, which are set to start at 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Health and Safety

The Grand National will follow the COVID-19 guidelines developed by US Equestrian and encourages everyone attending the show to familiarize themselves with the information in advance. Additionally, the competition has provided the following information about what participants can expect.

Upon initial entry to the fairgrounds, you must sign a USEF waiver and receive a wristband. The wristband must be visible and worn for the duration of the show. Download the waiver here and bring it with you to save time. Face masks/face coverings must be worn while on the competition grounds at all times except while riding or driving a horse. Wash hands frequently. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the fairgrounds. You are responsible for self-monitoring your temperature daily. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained while seated or standing in the barns, barn aisles, along the rail, seated in the stands, standing in lines, etc. Follow all posted signs for traffic flow, seating, and standing guidelines. It is highly recommended to keep individual barn aisles open and free from extraneous curtains and obstructions to allow maximum airflow. The Grand National has created a thorough emergency action plan for both humans and equines in the event of a COVID-related emergency. Please notify show management if you have symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19.

Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for yourself and fellow attendees.

