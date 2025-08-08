This Time Wins the Small Regular Championship; Zone 7/8 Takes Jumper Gold at 2025 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall + Sterling

Lexington, Ky. – Thursday was another full day of competition and fun at the 2025 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall + Sterling. The first medals of the USEF Pony Jumper National Championships were awarded with the conclusion of team competition for the small/medium division. Over in the hunter ring, the small regular section completed their championship and the medium green and large green started theirs.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

USEF Pony Jumper National Championship

The first championship title in the newly reformatted USEF Pony Jumper National Championship was awarded on Thursday afternoon at the 2025 USEF Pony Finals, presented by Marshall and Sterling, as the Small/Medium Team Competition hosted two rounds of Nations Cup-style jumping. The Team from Zone 7/8, featuring Genevieve Ralls with Applause, Cora Greenstreet with HV Remy, Povi Gosnell with KCS Harmony, and Sophie Liebert with Sugar Rush stood atop the podium as the gold medalists with no faults and the fastest combined time of the day.

There were 68 athletes in the Small/Medium Team Competition, who were divided by zones to create the teams. The goal was to complete clear rounds and teams could have one drop score. The winners were determined by the combined times from the second round of the competition. Jasen Shelley set the track, which featured 11 obstacles and utilized the expansive Claiborne Ring at the Kentucky Horse Park to test the riders’ skill.

Four teams finished with no faults to their name, and the best of the day was Zone 7/8 with a time of 168.034 seconds. The youngest member of the team, 7-year-old Sophie Liebert, was the last to go on her medium pony Sugar Rush, and she knew the pressure was on. “The last couple of jumps I thought I had the time for first,” she said. “I’m really happy. This was the best part of Pony Finals!”

One of the other younger riders was 11-year-old Genevieve Ralls who was thrilled with the day saying, “I'm really excited that I got the gold medal here. It was always my dream.”

Povi Gosnell, who only began riding nine months ago added, “I'm really happy about it too. It's been my dream to come to Pony Finals, and I was not expecting to win the gold medal, but it's amazing.I had a lot of faith in my pony and coming here really was just amazing.”

Cora Greenstreet concluded, “I have to thank my pony and my coach – I feel really, really happy. I would love to come back next year and do it again!”

After the conclusion of the competition, the team athletes were escorted back into the rings where they took to the podium to receive their medals, cheered on by their friends and family. The silver medal team from Zone 10 included Lavinia Ecclestone with Annandale Miss Saigon, Grace Green with Bjerregards Katja, Seattle Lajoie with Hollywood Diva, and Sloan Der Boghossian with Jack Attack. Rounding out the podium for the bronze medal was Zone 3 Team 2, which included Tenley Jones with Penny (Penny Lane), Alexis Rock with Liberty Bell, Hannah Tucker with Raindrops on Roses, and Louisa Perry with Razzle Dazzle.

The Large Team Competition will take place on Friday, followed by the Small/Medium Individual jumping finals. The final event on Saturday will be the Large Individual jumping finals to conclude this year’s USEF Pony Jumper National Championships.

Kickapoo Ponies Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship

The small pony hunters were the main event in the Rolex Stadium today as nearly 120 entries had their chance at the jumping phase. Topping the over fences class was This Time, a 2013 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Eliza Jane St. George and shown by Logan Baras (Greenwich, Conn.) Reidell Day Dream, a 2013 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Cumberland Acres and Lucca Rossano and ridden by Lucca Rossano earned the second-place finish. Wonderland, a 2014 Welsh Pony mare owned by Quiet Haven Farm and shown by Rose Heitzmann (New York, N.Y.) took home the third-place over fences ribbon.

This Time and Logan Baras. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Their winning score in the over fences phase launched This Time (Boston Bonaparte x Rondo’s Celine) and Baras to the top of the division, earning them the overall national champion title. This Time is a catch ride for Baras, but despite their short time to prepare together, they clearly clicked when it mattered.

“I rode him for the first time on Monday,” she said. “I was supposed to ride another pony, but I ended up riding ‘Nox,’ and he was just perfect.”

This Time and Baras had good showings in the previous two phases but hadn’t cracked the top ten on the leaderboard after the first day of competition. Their under-the-radar showing may have been a positive factor in their eventual success.

“It definitely takes some of the pressure off,” said Baras. “You can just go in there and really have fun.”

Baras trains at Grafton Ridge LLC with Michael DelFiandra, Krista Goosens, and Vanessa Roman. The 11-year-old rider has a busy week at this year’s Pony Finals with an entry in the medium regular hunters and in the Pony Medal Final on Sunday.

Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship

The medium greens were up early to start the day in the model ring. Qualen’s Mystical, a 2018 Welsh Pony cross gelding owned by Allrsfarm LLC and shown by Finley Baras (Bedford Corners, Conn.) secured the top spot. They were followed by Royal Candyland, a 2018 Welsh Pony mare owned by Foxglove LLC and shown by Rome Rehme (Spicewood, Texas) in second. Boca’s Gucci Blue, a 2018 Welsh Pony cross owned by Ponies & Palms Show Stables LLC and shown by Colin Shippam (Philadelphia, Pa.), came in third.

Moving over to the under saddle phase, Only You, a 2017 Warmblood gelding owned and ridden by Hannah Hutter (Reno, Nev.) was the blue-ribbon winner. Boca’s Rain Beau, a 2018 Welsh Pony cross gelding owned by Ponies & Palms Show Stables LLC and shown by Lilly Herzog (Pepper Pike, Ohio), finished in second place. Cherrybrook Dream Maker, a 2019 Hanoverian/Welsh gelding owned by Jill Kulmann and ridden by Emi Richard (Middlefield, Conn.) clinched third.

Qualen’s Mystical currently stands at the top of the overall standings for the medium greens. Boca’s Rain Beau holds the second spot, and Only You is close behind in third.

Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship

A robust class of 79 large green hunters followed the medium greens on Thursday. The model phase saw SLS Next Episode, a 2018 German Riding Pony gelding owned by Stone Lane Stables, LLC, and leased and shown by Penelope Sugg (Jonesboro, Ark.), clinch the blue ribbon. Gentleman, a 2017 Welsh Pony cross gelding shown and owned by Ellie Wexler (Houston, Texas) came in second while Prince Charming, a 2019 German Riding Pony owned by Emma Williams and leased and shown by Montana Yoder (Holland, Ohio) finished close behind in third.

In the under saddle, Newsflash, a 2017 Warmblood gelding owned by Family Circus, Inc., and shown by Geneva Saunders (Nashville, Tenn.) took first place. Orchard Zweed, a 2015 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rivers Edge and shown by Charlotte Morassutti (Toronto, Ont.) earned second place. Prince Charming and Montana Yoder once again rounded out the top three.

With their two top placings, Prince Charming also holds the top spot on the overall leaderboard. Orchard Zweed stands in second place, and SLS Next episode is currently in third.

Coming up at Pony Finals

Friday, Aug. 8 at Pony Finals starts at 7:00 a.m. ET with the large regular pony hunters, the final class to show in the model and under saddle phases at this year’s Pony Finals. The medium greens will complete their over fences rounds starting at 11:20 a.m. followed by the large greens beginning at 2:55 p.m. (Times subject to change.)

All kids are invited to visit the Kids Club tent located in the vendor area, where tomorrow’s activities include friendship bracelet making and the Christie’s Coloring Contest. Enjoy a free afternoon treat at 1 p.m. at the MARS Ice Cream Social at the Shop USEF booth. The Dalman Kids Grand Prix returns this year starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Dalman Jump Zone located between Rolex Stadium and Nina Bonnie Blvd.

