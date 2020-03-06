Teams Announced for USEF Futures Team Challenge at Carolina International

Lexington, Ky - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the eventing athletes who will participate in the USEF Futures Team Challenge, a two-day training program and unofficial team competition, at the Cloud 11~Gavilan North LLC Carolina International CCI and Horse Trial, held March 19-22 in Raeford, N.C.

Launched in 2019, the USEF Futures Team Challenge is a key component of the U.S. Eventing Pathway Program and gives two teams of four athletes the opportunity to compete in a simulated team competition under the guidance of U.S. Performance Director Erik Duvander and U.S. Developing and Emerging Coach Leslie Law.

Athletes applied to compete in the USEF Futures Team Challenge and were recommended by the Performance Advisory Team for approval to an Ad Hoc of the Eventing Sport Committee. Based on the selection criteria for the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™, athletes were selected based on their results, potential, willingness to learn and commitment to developing into future team athletes.

Erik Duvander’s Team:

Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) with Danger Mouse , a 12-year-old Warmblood gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Sherrie Martin, or Islandwood Captain Jack , an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Sherrie Martin (CCI4*-S)

(Miami Beach, Fla.) with , a 12-year-old Warmblood gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Sherrie Martin, or , an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Sherrie Martin (CCI4*-S) Dan Clasing (Lovettsville, Va.) with MW Gangster’s Game , a 10-year-old Anglo European gelding owned by Dan Clasing (CCI4*-S)

(Lovettsville, Va.) with , a 10-year-old Anglo European gelding owned by Dan Clasing (CCI4*-S) Allie Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) with Ms. Poppins , a 9-year-old Westphalian mare owned by Katherine O’Brien, Business Class , a 10-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien, or Morswood , a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien (CCI4*-S)

(Lexington, Ky.) with , a 9-year-old Westphalian mare owned by Katherine O’Brien, , a 10-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien, or , a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien (CCI4*-S) Ellie O’Neal (Reddick, Fla.) with Zick Zack, an 11-year-old Swedish Warmblood mare owned by Sally Cox (CCI3*-S)

Leslie Law’s Team:

Fylicia Barr (West Grove, Pa.) with Galloway Sunrise , a 12-year-old American Warmblood mare owned by Fylicia Barr, Shannon Barr and Daniel Barr (CCI4*-S)

(West Grove, Pa.) with , a 12-year-old American Warmblood mare owned by Fylicia Barr, Shannon Barr and Daniel Barr (CCI4*-S) Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) with C’est La Vie 135 , a 12-year old Hanoverian gelding owned by Woods, Kim, and James Baughman (CCI4*-S)

(Lexington, Ky.) with , a 12-year old Hanoverian gelding owned by Woods, Kim, and James Baughman (CCI4*-S) Jenny Caras (Cartersville, Ga.) with Trendy Fernhill , a 9-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg (CCI3*-S)

(Cartersville, Ga.) with , a 9-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg (CCI3*-S) Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) with Oskar, an 11-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips (CCI4*-S), with Bliss III, a 14-year-old KWPN mare owned by Alyssa and Julie Phillips, as a direct reserve (CCI3*-S)

“Yet again it was a very good group of combinations that put their names forward for selection,” Erik Duvander, U.S. Performance Director, said. “I believe both Leslie and I have strong teams, and I look forward to working with the athletes in a learning and competitive team environment.”

“This is a great opportunity for the athletes to learn and gain experience riding on a team before they potentially have the opportunity at a championship,” Leslie Law, U.S. Developing and Emerging Coach, said. “This is similar to how the Europeans use the Nations Cup series to develop their athletes.”

The USEF Futures Team Challenge will expand to the West Coast at the Galway Downs International Three-Day Event, held Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Temecula, Calif. Applications for Galway Downs will open in September.

“We hope to see the USEF Futures Team Challenge grow to include additional competitions in future years so more athletes have the opportunity to practice competing in a team environment,” Jenni Autry, U.S. Managing Director of Eventing, said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from the USET Foundation to launch this program and are actively looking for increased support and potential sponsors so we can continue to expand the program.”

