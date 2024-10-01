Stage Is Set for the 2024 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals

Harrisburg, Pa. – The first of two 2024 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20, as the East Coast championship closes out competition at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show in Harrisburg, Pa. The West Coast edition will run next month on Nov. 9, during the National Sunshine Series II at Desert Horse Park in Thermal, Calif.

Athletes qualify for the finals by competing in and accumulating points from USEF/NCEA Medal qualifying classes throughout the season. The top 75 riders from each of the two ranking lists (East and West) are invited to compete in the finals.

Qualifying classes consist of a flat phase and a 3’3” jumping course. The finals add a bracket phase where the top four riders after the first two phases return to complete a course on an unfamiliar horse. This challenge is similar to the style of NCEA varsity equestrian competition, where athletes ride horses unfamiliar to them in competition, creating a more level playing field that showcases the athletes’ horsemanship skill.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – East will take place at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West will take place at National Sunshine Series II.

