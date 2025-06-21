Second Half of 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East Welcomes the 15 & Under Age Groups at the Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington, Ky. – The third day of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East (JHNC) brought the 15 & under riders into the spotlight with the first of the classic and under saddle phases. With nearly 200 trips taking place in the Walnut Ring, it was an exciting first full day of summer at the Kentucky Horse Park for juniors and their families.

Paisley Park and Faith Schuttemeyer. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

The first section for the 15 & under age group started bright and early on Saturday morning with 30 entries in the large 3’6” height completing their classic rounds. Paisley Park, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Andesite Equestrian and ridden by Faith Schuttemeyer (Boynton Beach, Fla.) turned in an impressive round for a score of 270.79 and the blue ribbon. Primrose, a 2015 Westphalian mare owned by Frog Pond Stables and shown by Katherine Mercer (Wellington, Fla.) had the second-placed trip of the day, followed close behind by Becoming, a 2012 Westphalian mare owned and shown by Wyatt Rofey (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Becoming and Rofey had a successful day in the Rolex Stadium, winning the under saddle phase. Debonair, a 2017 Warmblood gelding owned by Kathleen Feeley and ridden by Veronica Feeley (Canton, Ga.), earned second place, while RSH Kallahan Z, a 2016 Zangersheide gelding owned and shown by Ellie Goodfriend (Wimberley, Texas) finished in third place.

Paisley Park currently holds the top spot overall in the division, followed by Becoming in second position and Debonair in third.

Leisure and Presley Wade. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

3’6 Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

In the 3’6” smalls, Ocean Road, a 2013 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Marnell Sport Horses, leased by Maddock Horses LLC, and ridden by Mimi Maddock (New York, N.Y.), took the top spot in the classic with a score of 265.6. Just half a point behind in second place was Ladies First, a 2016 Warmblood mare owned by Elysian Stables LLC and shown by Faith Schuttemeyer. Imaginary, a 2015 Holsteiner gelding shown and owned by Vivian Golden (Wyomissing, Pa.), rounded out the top three for the classic rounds.

In the under saddle phase, Leisure, a 2015 Hanoverian mare owned by Wade Equestrian Farms, LLC, and ridden by Presley Wade (Laguna Beach, Calif.) earned the top spot. Just two-tenths of a point behind them was Adler, a 2014 Oldenburg gelding owned and shown by Alice Goodwin (Richmond, Va.) On The Bay, a 2016 Warmblood mare owned by Jennifer Dean and shown by Ella Tarumianz (Charlotte, N.C.)

Leisure also stands first in the overall standings. Imaginary is currently in second with On the Bay in third.

Filou's Lady and Lauren Blue Zarnegin. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

In the 3’3” height, the section for large hunters brought in a total of 70 entries for their classic rounds. Filou’s Lady, a 2012 Oldenburg mare owned by Rafferty Farm LLC, and ridden by Lauren Blu Zarnegin (Aspen, Colo.) topped the first phase of competition. More Fun, a 2011 Oldenburg gelding owned by Glade Run Farm LLC, leased by CKF Equestrian LLC, and ridden by Caroline Freeman (Wellington, Fla.) was close behind in second place. Charolette, a 2015 Holsteiner mare owned by Lillian Valiquette and shown by Victoria Valiquette (New Canaan, Conn.) rounded out the top three.

Sweet Caroline and Ashley McCaslin. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

The 3’3” smalls closed out a full Saturday of showing with 59 combinations coming through the ingate for their classic rounds. Sweet Caroline, a 2011 Warmblood mare owned by Kimberly McCaslin and shown by Ashley McCaslin (Wellesley Hills, Mass.) went early in the order and held on to her lead through the end to win the classic. MTM Casallita, a 2017 Holsteiner mare owned and shown by Charlotte Weber (Houston, Texas) came in close behind to earn the red ribbon. The final entry of the class, Chazeaux, a 2008 Warmblood gelding owned by Claire Parkinson and ridden by Serenity Wolk (Chestnut Hill, Mass.), finished close behind in third place.

Competition continues on Sunday, June 22, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

