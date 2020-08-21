Prestigious World’s Championship Horse Show Welcomes American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, Roadsters Back to the Ring

Louisville, Ky. - Experience the excitement of the American Saddlebred, Hackney, roadster, and saddle seat equitation at the World’s Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Ky. This prestigious eight-day event will run from Saturday, August 22, through Saturday, August 29, and competitors are prepared to strut their stuff in Freedom Hall.

Held at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds since 1906, the World’s Championship Horse Show includes three-gaited, five-gaited, fine harness, saddle seat equitation, harness ponies, roadster, and in-hand divisions. Learn more about all of the divisions represented.

Prize List

Program

COVID-19 Health and Safety

Remember to follow the World Championship Horse Show’s COVID-19 Plan. The American Saddlebred Horse Association (ASHA) has also outlined key COVID-19 safety requirements for exhibitors at the competition.

Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for yourself and fellow attendees.

Keep Up With Competition Virtually

The Kentucky State Fair and KY Venues is once again offering live streaming of the 2020 World’s Championship Horse Show. Learn more about streaming options here.

You can also follow along with the competition by checking live results and downloading ASHA’s mobile app.

Follow ASHA and the American Hackney Horse Association (AHHS) on Facebook.

US Equestrian is proud to support our recognized affiliates, ASHA, AHHS, and the American Road Horse & Pony Association.

Photo by Howard Schatzberg