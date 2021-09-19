PFHA Grand National Championship Show Celebrates Paso Fino’s Athleticism and Heritage

Ocala, Fla. – The Paso Fino Horse Association's Grand National Championship Show kicks off on Monday, September 20, in Ocala, Fla. The Grand National delivers six days of world-class competition featuring the best Paso Fino horses in the nation. From September 20-25, professional, amateur, and youth riders will exhibit these unique, naturally gaited horses, all competing for the glory of the title of champion.

These elite horses compete in a wide range of classes throughout the week, from equitation and country pleasure to conformation and horsemanship. Specialty classes include trail, Western pleasure, costume, and pleasure driving.

One of the most distinct attributes of the Paso Fino breed is its natural gait, completely unique to the breed. Adorned with the title “Smoothest Riding Horse in the World,” Paso Fino horses are even-tempered and full of energy, drive, and stamina. Bred for good physical balance, the Paso Fino is quick, sure-footed, and very athletic. Learn more about the Paso Fino.

The Super Horse Competition was first introduced at the 2020 Grand National and is designed to challenge a horse and rider to their fullest capabilities. The horse must compete in Bella Forma, a riding division class, complete a timed and scored Largo pattern, and an agility pattern. The Super Horse competition is a true representation of the stamina and versatility of the Paso Fino breed.

The USEF Network is streaming every class of the Grand National starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on September 20. Tune in on Thursday, September 23, to watch the highly anticipated Largo Race and the inspiring Rescue class, featuring rescued Paso Fino horses.

The Paso Fino Horse Association is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Keep up with the Grand National on Facebook and follow PFHA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find out more about the Paso Fino horse and all of US Equestrian's 29 recognized breeds and disciplines in this Learning Center video.

Photo by Tayler Bicandi/US Equestrian