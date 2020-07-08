New System for Official Merchandise at USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm: Buy Online, Pick Up at the Booth

With the safety of our customers and those attending the USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm being our top priority, shopping for your official merchandise and souvenirs will look a little different this year.

NEW: Buy Online, Pick Up at the Booth

Beginning July 31 at 10 am, shop all of the official Pony Finals merchandise online and pick up your purchases at the USEF merchandise booth during the event. Shipping will not be available, only in-person pickup.

How does it work?

Visit usef.org/go/PonyFinalsShop beginning Friday, July 31, at 10 am

Shop all styles, sizes, and colors of the 2020 Official Pony Finals merchandise

When ready to check out, create an account for future shopping or enter your email/mobile phone number to receive a digital receipt of purchase

Pickup location will default to the USEF office address. Orders will need to be picked up at the USEF Pony Finals merchandise booth located at Rolex Stadium by the Bruce Davidson statue and the Rolex clock

Input payment information

Pickup will start beginning Tuesday, August 4, at 2 pm EDT. The following days of the event, pickup will be available from 9 am until 5 pm through Saturday, August 8.

Bring your receipt to the pickup tent located at the USEF merchandise booth to get your purchase.



Still want to shop in person?

Our employees will be doing our part to keep everyone safe by wearing face masks, regularly disinfecting surfaces, encouraging social distancing, and having hand sanitizer available, but we cannot do it alone.

To enter USEF merchandise booth, customers must:

Wear a face mask or face covering all times

Apply hand sanitizer before entering

Only 6 customers will be allowed to shop in the USEF merchandise booth at a time

Customers waiting to shop must social distance in line by staying 6’ apart

Limit time in merchandise booth to 15 minutes per person to allow others the opportunity to shop

During the event, we will be happy to exchange purchases for different in-stock sizes or products but will not be able to offer refunds.