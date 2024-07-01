New Champions Named at 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Traverse City, Mich. – Four exciting days of competition wrapped up on Sunday at Flintfields Horse Park with the final champions and grand champions crowned at the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East (JHNC). Babylon and Paige Walkenbach took home the grand champion title from the 3’6” height. Spencer ridden by Caroline Olsen was the 3’3” grand champion.

Paige Walkenbach and Babylon. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

3’6” Grand Champion: Babylon and Paige Walkenbach

With an impressive score of 264.20, Paige Walkenbach (Paradise Valley, Ariz.) and Babylon, a 2015 Oldenburg gelding owned by Marnell Sport Horses, won both the 3’6” Small Junior Hunter 16-17 section and the 3’6” grand championship by a comfortable margin.

“My favorite round was our handy. I had to kind of grit it out there, but he was perfect, as usual,” said Walkenbach. “He was jumping amazing and giving his all. He’s a horse that you can really trust that he will do that, and he’ll always put his best work in for you.”

Babylon’s bright chestnut color and distinctive blaze has made him one of the more recognizable horses on the hunter circuit, and he has an impressive record to prove that he’s more than just a pretty face. In 2022, he was reserve grand champion in the 3’6” height with owner Ariana Marnell. Walkenbach has had her own success with Babylon since she’s been leasing him, including a recent championship win at Devon this season.

“I’m really grateful to get to ride both of these horses and be part of their journey,” said Walkenbach, referring to Babylon and San Pedro 15, the horse she rode to win the 3’6” Large Junior Hunter section at this year’s JHNC. “Babylon’s incredible, obviously, with Ariana Marnell and all her championships, and to kind of make him my own, it’s just been really special.”

Magic Moment, the Hagerty Family’s 2011 KWPN gelding and Kate Hagerty (Terrebonne, Ore.) were the reserve grand champions in the 3’6” height. Laskano, a 2012 Westphalian gelding owned by Isalou, Inc., rounded out the top three with JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.)

3’6” Overall Grand Championship Results

Babylon and Paige Walkenbach 264.20 Magic Moment and Kate Hagerty 256.3. Laskano and JJ Torano 255.83

3'6" Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Babylon and Paige Walkenbach 264.20 Magic Moment and Kate Hagerty 256.3 Paper Trail and Elodie Watrous 2555

3'6" Large Junior Hunter 16-17

San Pedro 15 and Paige Walkenbach 253.8 Estimated Prophet and Djuna Lauder 257 Kapatero and Kate Hagerty 251.8

3'6" Small 15 & Under

Moonlight and Baylee Rowan 249.26 Small Kingdom and Madison Stewart 247.22 Kings Gambit and Lily Epstein 242.86

3'6" Large 15 & Under

Laskano and JJ Torano 255.83 * Casino Cash and Brooke Hagerty 254.69 Cellini and Ava Campbell 251.14

3’3” Grand Champion: Spencer and Caroline Olsen

Andesite Equestrian’s 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding, Spencer, was the 3’3” grand champion with Caroline Olsen (Sherborn, Mass.) Spencer was a catch ride for Olsen, and the pair proved to be a winning team, finishing with a score of 259.9 in the Large Junior Hunter 16-17.

Caroline Olsen and Spencer. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

“I started riding Spencer last week,” said Olsen. “I was so lucky to get the ride on him from Geoffrey and Brendan at Hesslink Williams and the Sonneborn family as well. He’s so amazing.”

Olsen is closing out her junior career this season, and earning the coveted JHNC grand championship is a highlight.

“This is my last junior hunter finals,” said Olsen. “It was really special to me, being able to be grand champion and having the opportunity to ride such an amazing horse my last year.”

The 3’3” reserve grand championship title went to Lucky Luke, a 2016 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by DCTM, LLC, and ridden by Campbell Cauthen (Lexington, Ky.) Financier, a 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding finished in third place with owner/rider Jole Kosloske (Tampa, Fla.)

3’3” Overall Grand Championship Results

Spencer and Caroline Olsen 259.9 Lucky Luke and Capbell Cauthen 256.93 Financier and Jole Kosloske 256.3

3'3" Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Spencer and Caroline Olsen 259.9 Financier and Jole Kosloske 256.3 MTM Enchanted and Madison Ramsey 254

3'3" Small 16-17

Guepart Menil Jean and Clayton Farrell 242.14 Souvenir and Lydia Callard 240.43 Taxi Boy and Rebecca Love 238.79

3'3" Small 15 & Under

Juan Carlos and Lily Sonneborn 253.28 Ocean Road and Mimi Maddock 2464 Remember Romance and Taylor Matalon 242.50

3'3" Large 15 & Under

Lucky Luke and Capbell Cauthen 256.93 All Inklusive and Ava Berman 250.44 Balou Moon and Rose Donato 249.08

