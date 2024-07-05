NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Finishes Ninth in Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*

Aachen, Germany - The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team finished ninth in the Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup CSIO5*, finishing on eight faults in the first round. The team unfortunately did not qualify for the second round, alongside Switzerland, who also finished on eight faults, as only the top eight teams returned for the second round.



Laura Kraut and Baloutinue were the only combination to finish on a zero-fault score, while Katie Dinan and Out of the Blue SCF, Natalie Dean with Acota M, and McLain Ward and Ilex, each had a rail.

©US Equestrian

Ireland finished as the winners on a total of zero faults after two rounds, while Mexico took second on a fast four faults, and Great Britain third after two rounds on a final total of four. The track was designed by Frank Rothenberger (GER) and saw the standings fluctuate considerably in the second round.



“Obviously the result today was disappointing for the entire team. We are always aiming for the second round and for the podium and that's a collective mindset, but I thought all of our horses jumped really well and the cards just didn't fall in our favor,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “There were a lot of clears in the first round, which left very little room for error in terms of the first-round scores. Laura and Baloutinue jumped a great clear for us and there is still plenty of jumping left this week.”



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm, and cared for by Margo Thomas, led off the four-member team order, producing a strong clear round to start the team off competitively. The pair showcased their experience and partnership and secured the first clear round of the night, with the U.S. going early in the team rotation.



In their first Nations Cup appearance together, Katie Dinan (Wellington, Fla.) and Out of the Blue SCF, a 2014 BWP/NAD mare owned by Grand Road Partners, LLC, and cared for by Lou Beudin, looked poised through their ride. The duo produced a strong round for the team but dropped the back rail of the triple bar to add four faults to their score.



Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.) and Acota M, were third in the team order, which put the athleticism and scope of the 2013 Oldenburg mare owned by Marigold Sporthorses, LLC, and cared for by Laura Regan, on display. The pair, who have amassed several top results since the start of their partnership, made their way through the challenging components of the track, but dropped the final oxer on course, also adding four to their first-round score.



As the anchor combination, Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Ilex knew pressure was mounting with the final round and the other nine teams producing clear rounds and the combined team scores tight. The expressive 2013 KWPN gelding owned by Bonne Chance Farm, Gilberto Sayão da Silva, and McLain Ward, and cared for by Virginie Casterman, was impressive, especially over the open water, but the pair nudged the B element of the triple combination, also finishing on four faults, with the team completing the first round on a total of eight faults.



Jumping competition will continue throughout the weekend, with the highlight Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen CSIO5* set to start at 1:00 p.m. GMT+2/7:00 a.m. ET, on Sunday, July 7.



Results



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.