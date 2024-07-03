McLain Ward and Callas Capture Second Place in Competitive Turkish Airlines-Prize of Europe

Aachen, Germany - McLain Ward and Callas were nearly unbeatable in the opening evening class of CHIO Aachen, the Turkish Airlines - Prize of Europe, which saw Richard Vogel (GER) nudge the pair out of the top placing on the podium. Ward and Callas stopped the jump-off timers in 44.06 seconds, while Vogel and Cepano Baloubet clocked a time of 42.44 seconds for the win. Jana Wargers (GER) and Dorette took third overall with a second-round time of 44.07.



“You’re always trying to win but when the top horses perform the way we saw tonight, it’s going to be difficult, but for my mare, she jumped spectacularly and has been having a great summer. I’m not disappointed, but when you’re second you always want to do one place better, but Richie is a super-fast rider and a very fast horse and I think I made it not so easy for him tonight,” said Ward with a smile.



“I’ve learned a lot by watching Ritchie and we’ve worked together a bit and developed not only a great professional relationship but a really great friendship and that’s what sport is all about. It makes us all better as competitors and I’m just proud to have had some influence on his career,” added Ward, speaking about the winner, Richard Vogel.

©DevynTrethewey/US Equestrian

Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Callas set the pace early, laying down a competitive round early in the order, looking confident and careful in their first trip around the course, which served as the first major international jumping class of the week at CHIO Aachen. Under the lights of the Main Stadium, an enthusiastic crowd watched combinations contest the 1.60m-track built by Frank Rothenberger (GER), which saw 45 international entries step up to the test. Ward and Callas, a 2008 Holsteiner mare owned by Beechwood Stables LLC, and cared for by Virginie Casterman, crossed the finish in 82.07 seconds, punching their ticket to the jump-off which would see 12 combinations return for the short course.



“I think the courses here are always very challenging and amongst the riders we always say this is the second hardest class of the show, to be frank. It was a good course tonight for my horse because she’s experienced and there were a few bold jumps early that really made her focus and kind of kick into gear, which was great,” explained Ward. “I’m thrilled with my horse, and it was a great night of sport. I think I came to Aachen for the first time 30 years ago, not to date myself, and it just never gets old.”



Going towards the middle of the class, Katie Dinan (Wellington, Fla.) and Atika des Hauts Vents, a 2010 Selle Français mare owned by Grant Road Partners, LLC, and cared for by Lou Beaudin, also put forward a strong round. Atika’s athleticism and efficiency was obvious as Dinan piloted her around the course, but a single time-fault after crossing through the finish with their time of 83.04 seconds, which placed them 13th as the fastest single-fault round.



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Bisquetta, a 2014 Zangersheide mare owned by Cherry Knoll, Inc., and cared for by Margo Thomas, were the final U.S. combination in the first round, going 43rd in the order. The quick pair finished with eight total faults and one of the rails dropping very late in the course to put them in 30th place overall after stopping the clock in 79.84 seconds, one of the fastest times of the class.



The Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup CSIO5* will be the highlight class of Thursday, July 4, beginning at 7:10 p.m. GMT+2/ 1:10 p.m. ET.



Competition Information



The Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* at 7:10 p.m. GMT+2/1:10 p.m. ET on July 4, under the lights in the main stadium. The week-long competition concludes with the historic Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen CSIO5*, part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, on Sunday, July 7, with the first round starting at 1:05 p.m. GMT+2/7:05 a.m. ET.



Results



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.