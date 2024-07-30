It’s Almost Here! Get Ready for the 2024 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling

Lexington, Ky. – The most exciting event of the competition calendar—USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling—is just days away! Ponies will arrive on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park for warm-ups and clinics beginning on Aug. 5, and competition will run from Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 11. Here’s what you need to know:

2024 Pony Finals Prize List, Schedule, and Text Alerts

The digital version of the Pony Finals prize list is available now.

Stay in the loop on schedule changes, competition reminders, parking info, and more by signing up for free text alerts through RingSide Pro. RingSide Pro allows you to sign up for alerts filtered by days and divisions to ensure you receive the latest information for your rider. Learn more at www.ringsidepro.com.

Pony Finals Special Events

Join your friends for activities, parties, and endless Pony Finals fun at these special events.

Exhibitor Bag Handout: Starting Monday, Aug. 4, come to the US Equestrian office from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick up your exhibitor goody bag with tons of swag from USEF and partners.

US Equestrian Open House and First-Timers Photo: All exhibitors and their families and supporters are invited to visit the US Equestrian headquarters during our open house on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m. First-time Pony Finals exhibitors will continue the tradition of gathering for a group photo outside the building at 6:00 p.m.

Pony Finals Shop: The Shop USEF booth will be open daily from Tuesday through Saturday (while supplies last!) with exclusive merch to commemorate your Pony Finals experience. The Shop USEF booth will also host fun activities throughout the week:

Stable Stars Spin the Wheel Trivia, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Ice Cream Cart sponsored by MARS Equestrian 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (while supplies last)

Emerson Burr Horsemanship Testing: All exhibitors are invited to enter the Emerson Burr Horsemanship Test sponsored by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for the opportunity to win grants for educational and equestrian expenses. Sign up and complete the written phase of testing at the concierge area under the Rolex Tower next to the ramp into the stadium from Tuesday through Thursday. Finalists will be invited back for the hands-on testing phase on Friday. Learn more about the Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program here.

Stable Stars Activity Center brought to you by Christie's International Real Estate Bluegrass: Visit the breezeway in the Rolex Stadium each day, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for daily arts and crafts projects and more. The Activity Center will also host an Olympics viewing party during the day on Tuesday, an exhibitors’ pizza party on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., and the My Christie's Bluegrass Dream Farm Coloring Contest Tuesday through Friday.

Marshall & Sterling Golden Pony Hunt: Tuesday through Saturday, there will be a golden Marshall & Sterling squish pony hidden on the Pony Finals grounds. Find the golden pony to win a LeMieux plush pony! Daily riddles providing a hint to the location will be shared through Ringside Pro Alerts and on the Pony Finals Facebook. Find out more at the VisitLex Concierge Table under the Rolex Tower.

Golf Cart Parade: This favorite Pony Finals tradition will take place in the mail arena in the Rolex Stadium on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Dalman Kids’ Grand Prix: Can you complete a jumper course on foot? Try it out at the Dalman Jump Co. booth and sign up for the Grand Prix on Friday at 1:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

Pony Medal Lunch: Lunch for competitors in the Marshall & Sterling USEF Pony Medal Finals will be hosted in the Alltech Arena on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Welcome Wagon brought to you by Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation: Keep an eye out for the Welcome Wagon around the grounds all week to pick up treats for ponies, pups, and people.

Pony Finals Awards

The Buttons N Bows Sportsmanship Trophy will be presented on Saturday in the main arena. This award recognizes a Pony Finals exhibitor who best personifies high standards of integrity, sportsmanship, honor, courage, good temper, and unselfishness. Nominations will be accepted via email through Friday, Aug. 2.

The USEF Pony Finals First-Timer Grant in honor of Taylor Madison Orlowski will be presented on Tuesday evening during the first-timers reception at the US Equestrian office. This grant will be given to a first-time Pony Finals competitor who treats horses and other competitors with respect, practices exceptional horsemanship, and displays strong sportsmanship.

Nominate a rider for the Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Awards presented by Cavali Club at the concierge table throughout the week. These awards are presented to the Pony Finals exhibitors who are recognized by their peers for exceptional horsemanship. Winners will receive a pony-themed special edition Cavali Club box.

The MARS Equestrian Outstanding Pony Parent Award will be presented to the parent or guardian of a 2024 USEF Pony Finals exhibitor who goes above and beyond in supporting their rider and their barnmates. Nominations will be accepted through the completion of classes on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The Edna Lytle Perpetual Trophy is awarded to an individual or group who has supported USEF Pony Finals and provided distinguished service to the hunter/jumper pony community. Nominations will be accepted through the completion of classes on Thursday, Aug. 8.

2024 Pony Finals Livestream

This year’s Pony Finals will be streamed live on USEF Network brought to you by Marshall & Sterling. The livestream is available to all US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account today and activate your ClipMyHorse.TV account. Learn more here.

For the most up-to-date information on the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling, bookmark the Pony Finals page on USEF.org and Pony Finals on Facebook.