It’s All About the Horse: Speakers and Workshops Session Themes Announced for 2025 Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. – The 2025 USEF Annual Meeting returns to Lexington and will adopt an agenda that builds off the interactive format and strategic topic of social license and horse welfare, which became a major focus two years ago and continues to be at the forefront of our industry.

Under the theme, It’s All About the Horse, we will bring in a well-known media expert to help with crisis communication challenges many of you may face, veterinarians to address the latest horse health concerns and threats, and industry leaders who can help us evolve and rethink our best practices around horsemanship.

With US Equestrian Chief of Sport David O’Connor guiding interactive workshops on horse well-being, we will look at the progress USEF and some affiliates have made to date while looking ahead to examine where we need to go next on this mission critical journey to strengthen our industry and improve horse care. Our goal is to challenge our thinking and create a roadmap for long term success. Additionally, we will host sessions on special topics including media learnings from Paris 2024 and implications for LA 2028 plus a new session on How to be an Effective Coach.

Lastly, you will hear from USEF CEO Bill Moroney and President Tom O’Mara in the General Session addressing 2024 accomplishments and challenges as well as the 2024-2028 strategic plan and key initiatives leading up to LA 2028. Special guest USEF Para Equestrian Coach Michel Assouline will join them both to celebrate the breakthrough gold medal success of the para-dressage team in Paris and share key learnings from the strategic vision and goal setting he undertook that resulted in an eight-year climb to gold.

Pictures (and video) say 1,000 words – and they all matter. Viral news, social license, and the importance of communications.

Sarah Hamilton

Thursday, January 23rd, 8:30am

Description: This working session will cover the opportunities and challenges of our hyper-connected world and what that means for equestrians. We will discuss the importance of social license, the viral nature of news, and value of timely communication.

Biosecurity and Medications: From Pharmacology to Microchips

Dr. Katie Flynn and Dr. Stephen Schumacher

Thursday, January 23rd, 10:15am

Description: This session will be co-led by Dr. Katie Flynn and Dr. Stephen Schumacher. During the biosecurity conversation, Dr. Flynn will focus on the new microchip requirement (starting 12.1.25 for all horses entering a USEF competition venue), provide insights on what microchips meet the USEF requirements, and review of the pros and cons of the various microchip readers. Dr. Schumacher’s presentation will provide an overview of the difference between pharmacokinetics (what the horse’s body does to a substance administered) and pharmacodynamics (what the substance administered does to the horse), how medications work to block inflammation, and more.

It's All About the Horse: What Does Horse Welfare Mean to You?

US Equestrian Chief of Sport David O’Connor

Thursday, January 23rd, 1:00pm

Description: David O’ Connor will lead a session followed by a panel discussion featuring some of the leading voices from across all breeds and disciplines on the topic of horse welfare and what it means to us as individuals. USEF initiatives and action points will be discussed in this interactive workshop session.

It's All About the Horse: What Does Horse Welfare Mean to Our Industry?

US Equestrian Chief of Sport David O’Connor

Friday, January 24th, 10:00am

Description: David O’ Connor will lead a thought-provoking session on how we address horse welfare throughout all breeds and disciplines within our industry.

It's All About the Horse: General Session

US Equestrian President Tom O’ Mara and Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney featuring US Para-Equestrian Coach Michel Assouline

Friday, January 24th, 12:00pm

Description: USEF Leadership will report on the accomplishments from 2024 and look ahead to 2025 and beyond with the unveiling of our new strategic plan. Michel Assouline will provide insights into his thought process on transforming the para-equestrian team into the dominant force it was at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Harnessing potential: Building Systems to Support Equestrian Coach Development and Athlete Performance

Dr. Cam Kiosoglous, Assistant Professor at Drexel University and long-time US Rowing National Team and Olympic coach

Friday, January 24th, 2:00pm

Description: This session will explore the role of organization led education systems in supporting ongoing coach development. Through the integration of research-based educational practices, these systems not only elevate coaching professionalism but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of the sport. Attendees will explore how structured and continuous coach development supports both individuals who coach and fosters improved athlete experiences, learning, and performance. Practical strategies for implementing such systems, emphasizing their potential to create a positive and thriving environment for coaches that will support both short- and long-term program growth, will be highlighted.

Measuring Media Success from the Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games

Hallye Griffin, US Equestrian Director of FEI Sports and Carly Weilminster, US Equestrian Senior Director of Sport Communications and Social Media

Friday, January 24th, 3:00pm

Description: The Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games were one of the most viewed Games in history, shattering previous broadcast numbers while reaching an unprecedented number of fans and followers via social media. Join USEF’s FEI Sport and sport communication leaders as they discuss the successes and learnings from Paris 2024 while looking towards what we can begin to expect for LA 2028.

Rule Change Forum

Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney and General Counsel/Chief Operating Officer Sonja Keating

Friday, January 24th, 4:00pm

Description: This forum will allow for members to learn more about the pending rule change proposals and ask questions to USEF leadership.

Registration is now open for the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Hilton Downtown in Lexington, Ky., from Jan. 23-25, 2025. Registration for the workshops is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register early. There is no charge for participation in the workshops with registration to the USEF Annual Meeting.

