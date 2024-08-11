Hunter and Jumper Competition Wraps up on Day Five of 2024 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling

Lexington, Ky. – Pony hunter and jumper competition has wrapped up at the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling after a fun Saturday filled with quality ponies and talented riders.

Grace Stenbeck-Werner and Prestige. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Charles Ancona/USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship

As the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling nears its close, the 2024 Overall Grand Pony Hunter National Championship was crowned at the end of the Regular Large Pony Hunter division. Grace Stenbeck-Werner (North Salem, N.Y.) and Prestige had a brilliant over-fences round on Saturday and emerged victorious to claim the 2024 Overall Grand Pony Hunter National Championship as well as the Charles Ancona/USEF Regular Large Pony Hunter Championship.

“It's really amazing to be Grand Champion,” said Stenbeck-Werner after her win. “I remember when I was younger, I always watched Pony Finals and I always dreamed of winning it – so this is a really big deal for me!”

The regular large hunters’ over fences phase took center stage in the Rolex Stadium, where Stenbeck-Werner and Prestige (Ive Van De Delthoeve x Bichette Du Moulin De Pierres), a 2011 Belgian Riding Pony gelding owned by Swede Ventures, were last to try their hand at the course. The show-stopping pair came into day two of competition on top of the class and had the pressure of beating out fellow competitor, Emi Richard and Higher Love after their almost seamless round, moving them on top of the class to that point.

Stenbeck-Werner is no stranger to the winner’s circle or the pressure of being on top and kept her cool to earn a combined over fences score of 539.90, helping them to secure the Regular Large Pony Hunter National Championship. Their impressive combined score of 1079.32 points also earned them the chance to return center ring to receive the 2024 Overall Grand Pony Hunter National Championship, marking the talented 11-year-old rider’s first championship at Pony Finals.

“I've gone last on my past two ponies, and sometimes I like the pressure, but sometimes it's a little hard for me,” explained Stenbeck-Werner. “This was my last pony [to ride at this year’s Pony Finals] and I really wanted to do well – ride it like any other round and just go in there and have fun!”

Stenbeck-Werner began riding prestige two years ago and was paired with him by New Hope LLC’s David Belford. At her home, Swede Ventures, she trains with Maddie Flocks, and meets Belford at horse shows to create the perfect team. Stenbeck-Werner has enjoyed getting to know Prestige and creating a wonderful partnership.

“Prestige really just the sweetest ever,” she said. “He's the sweetest in the barn and in the ring. He's never done anything bad before and he's just a perfect unicorn. He likes a lot of leg. He sometimes can get a little lazy, but he's just really one of the easiest ponies I've ever ridden.”

This is Stenbeck-Werner’s third year competing at Pony Finals, but her first championship title and she loves coming back to the Kentucky Horse Park year after year. She concluded, “I love it because there's always something to do that I really like. All my friends are here, everyone's here. All the ponies are here and it feels like such a big deal. To come here and to win is just huge for me!”

Emi Richard (Middlefield, CT) and Higher Love (Goldencoast Diamant x Goldencoast Esmerelda), a 2014 Welsh Pony Cross owned by the Lignelli Family, won the over fences round to take reserve champion honors in the Regular Large Pony Hunters and the 2024 USEF Overall Grand Pony Hunter Reserve National Champion title.

Piper Kulkin and Fritella Della Monica. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

USEF Pony Jumper National Championship

The 2024 USEF Pony Jumper National Championship came down to a three-way jump-off for medals during the final individual round on Saturday afternoon in the Claiborne Ring.

Piper Kulkin (Montecito, Calif) and Fritella Della Monica, her own 2012 Irish Sport Horse mare, entered the individual final as the only combination carrying zero faults. A single rail put them in a three-way tie for the top spot with Elina Liebert (Elizabeth, Colo.) and Diarado Des Cibaudes (Ulmar Mail x Gipsy D’Audes), her own 2013 French Saddle Pony gelding, and Kinser Vale (Williston, Fla.) with Kimberly Brunson’s 2013 gelding Praise On. In the jump-off, Kulkin turned in the only clear round to secure the gold medal and the USEF Pony Jumper National Championship Title.

Coming in with the top standing meant Kulkin was the last to go, which gave her a chance to assess the course in action and adapt her plan accordingly.

“After the US Equestrian vertical, we were going to go inside, but chose to go around instead because the one stride was where mistakes were coming,” Kulkin said about the jump-off round. “We still had a mistake, but it was probably better than if we went inside.

The flipside of going last and getting the added intel from the rounds ahead is the pressure that comes with having the top score, but Kulkin credits her pony with helping her through that.

“I was really nervous,” she said. “I think that’s probably why I had a mistake in the first round. But my horse is amazing and she got me there. She was great.”

Kulkin has had “Tella” since last November and typically shows her in the 1.0 meter classes at home on the West Coast.

“[Our partnership] started off right from the beginning and it was great from day one,” said Kulkin. “This is where we wanted to be. We made it. She’s the best horse ever. She’s so scrappy.”

Elina Liebert and Diarado Des Cibaudes finished with the silver medal in the USEF Pony Jumper National Championship, and Kinser Vale and Praise on clinched bronze.

Pony Finals Special Awards

Caroline Volpe received the MARS Equestrian Outstanding Pony Parent Award in recognition for her exceptional support of her daughter, Olivia Hilt, and Olivia’s barnmates and families at Bopegan Farm in Pennsylvania.

Trinity Hall received the Buttons N Bows Sportsmanship Trophy in honor of her high standards of integrity and sportsmanship.

Tamara Hall and Sarah Comton received the Edna Lytle Perpetual Trophy in recognition of their support of USEF Pony Finals and the pony hunter and jumper community.

Emi Richard received the Mindy Darst Perpetual Trophy, which is awarded to the Pony Finals exhibitor selected by the judges as having the most potential to become a top professional rider in the future.

David Belford received the Emerson Burr Perpetual Trophy as the trainer of the Overall Grand Champion Pony Hunter, Prestige, and rider Grace Stenbeck-Werner.

Higher Love was recognized with the Betsy Fishback Memorial Trophy for being judged the best turned-out pony. Higher Love is groomed by Aldo Zapata and shown by Emi Richard.

Paris Charm was honored with the Baroness of Locheil Perpetual Trophy as the highest-scoring mare in the competition.

Pepsi, ridden by Carsyn Korotkin, won the Overall Highest Scoring Purebred Welsh champion title.

Broxton, ridden by Currie Cooper, won the Overall Highest Scoring Part Bred Welsh Champion title.

US Equestrian thanks its generous partners and supporters of the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling for providing prizes for exhibitors and award winners at this year’s show: LeMieux, Kore by Kong, YETI, Veltri Sport, SmartPak, Pinsnickety, and Dover Saddlery.

Competition Information

Schedule and Results | USEF Pony Finals Event Page

2024 Pony Finals Livestream

This year’s Pony Finals is streamed live on USEF Network brought to you by Marshall & Sterling. The livestream is available to all US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account today and activate your ClipMyHorse.TV account. Learn more here.

For the most up-to-date information on the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling, bookmark the Pony Finals page on USEF.org and Pony Finals on Facebook. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.