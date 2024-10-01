How to Host an FEI Endurance Event Guide Available Now from US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has resources available for endurance ride organizers who are interested in hosting an FEI-licensed endurance competition in the U.S. The guide is available for free from the endurance section of USEF.org.

Click here to view the US Equestrian guide to hosting a U.S.-based FEI endurance competition.

The guide provides a walkthrough of the process of hosting an FEI event, providing an overview of the steps within the following four stages:

Licensing

Pre-Competition Preparation

At Competition

Post-Competition

In addition to the guide, US Equestrian also offers a helpful FEI Endurance Event Materials Checklist, which outlines recommended materials and accommodations recommended for an FEI endurance competition.

This guide and event materials checklist were created to assist organizers through the process of hosting a U.S.-based FEI endurance event. They are not intended to supersede any USEF or FEI rules and are not exhaustive lists of requirements but instead overviews of the process and requirements.

Please contact Nicole Zerbee, US Equestrian Director of Endurance, with any questions at [email protected].

