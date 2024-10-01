Host Bid Application Now Open for USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting host bid applications for the 2025-2027 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West. The deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. ET on November 18, 2024. Please note, only the West Coast final is currently open for host bids at this time.

Maggie Dumrauf and Cover Girl, 2023 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final - West champion. ©High Desert Sport Photo

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final is a three-phase competition that takes place in a single day. The fences phase consists of a course set at 3’3”. The top ten riders after the fences phase will then compete in a flat phase. The top four after the first two phases return for the bracket phase, which is run in a head-to-head style competition on horses that are unfamiliar to the riders, similar to the experience of competing in NCEA intercollegiate equestrian competition.

The USEF/NCEA Medal program is designed to provide equitation riders the experience of riding on a collegiate equestrian team by exposing them to the format used by the NCEA. To accomplish this goal, affordability, accessibility, and quality of the venue for potential participants will be considered during the review of applicants.

More information on the criteria and application process is available in the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West bid packet located here. Questions? Please contact Ashley Hudson, US Equestrian Hunter Program Manager, at [email protected].