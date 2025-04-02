Horse Protection Act Update: New Rule Delayed Until April 2, 2025

On Friday, January 24, US Equestrian received word that the rule updates to the Horse Protection Act (HPA) have been delayed until April 2, 2025. These changes were originally scheduled to go into effect on February 1, 2025.

According to a statement put out by the USDA:

On January 24, 2025, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will temporarily postpone its final rule to amend the Horse Protection Act (HPA) regulations for 60 days from February 1, 2025, to April 2, 2025. APHIS published the final rule (89 FR 39194-39251) amending the horse protection regulations to provide, among other provisions, that the agency will screen, train, and authorize qualified persons for appointment by the management of any horse show, horse exhibition, or horse sale or auction to detect and diagnose soring at such events for the purposes of enforcing the HPA. With the exception of § 11.19, which went into effect on June 7, 2024, and authorized the training of horse protection inspectors, the remainder of the rule was scheduled to go into effect on February 1, 2025.

APHIS will issue guidance to stakeholders for the upcoming horseshow season in light of the postponement of the new rule.

The HPA is a Federal law that prohibits sored horses from participating in shows, exhibitions, sales, or auctions. The HPA also prohibits the transportation of sored horses to or from any of these events.

View the full release from the USDA here.

During the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting and prior to today’s postponement announcement, Senior Director of Equine Protection for The Humane Society of United States (HSUS) Keith Dane provided an update on the Horse Protection Act (HPA) including a helpful overview comparing the changes in the HPA rule requirements.

Dane reviewed several of the main changes to the law, which are focused primarily on the Tennessee Walking Horse and the racking horse breeds, although the HPA itself, applies to all horses in the United States.

“USEF has been a great partner with the Humane Society, the American Horse Council, veterinary groups and more. Their support has been instrumental.”