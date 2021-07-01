Historic World’s Championship Horse Show to Host American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and Roadsters in Prestigious Competition

Louisville, Ky. – Experience the excitement of American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, roadsters, and saddle seat equitation at the World’s Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Ky. This prestigious eight-day event will run from Saturday, August 21, through Saturday, August 28, and nearly 2,000 entries are prepared to strut their stuff in the renowned Freedom Hall.
Held at the Kentucky State Fair since 1906, the World’s Championship Horse Show includes three-gaited, five-gaited, fine harness, saddle seat equitation, harness ponies, roadster, and in-hand divisions. Learn more about all of the divisions represented.
In addition to the many live and virtual retirement ceremonies for world champion horses and ponies taking place throughout the week, the following special awards and events will be held during the competition
- August 21: American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association (ASHBA) 2021 WCHS Youth Activities (activities held throughout the week)
- August 21: American Road Horse and Pony Association (ARHPA) Jennifer C. Robertson Sportsmanship Award
- August 24: 2021 WCHS First Timer Celebration Ceremony Information Available Now
- August 25: American Hackney Horse Society (AHHS) Lee and Beverly Dunn Hackney Hall of Fame inductions and reception
- August 26: Marc of Charm Breyer Horse Celebration Breakfast at WCHS
- August 26: Raymond E. Shively, Sr. ARHPA Hall of Fame ceremony
COVID-19 Health and Safety
The World Championship Horse Show is following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Face Covering Policy required for the show and the broader Kentucky State Fair.
Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for all competitors, support staff, and spectators.
