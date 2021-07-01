Historic World’s Championship Horse Show to Host American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and Roadsters in Prestigious Competition

Louisville, Ky. – Experience the excitement of American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, roadsters, and saddle seat equitation at the World’s Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Ky. This prestigious eight-day event will run from Saturday, August 21, through Saturday, August 28, and nearly 2,000 entries are prepared to strut their stuff in the renowned Freedom Hall.

Held at the Kentucky State Fair since 1906, the World’s Championship Horse Show includes three-gaited, five-gaited, fine harness, saddle seat equitation, harness ponies, roadster, and in-hand divisions. Learn more about all of the divisions represented.

Prize List

World’s Championship Horse Show Town Hall Video & FAQ

Special Awards and Events

In addition to the many live and virtual retirement ceremonies for world champion horses and ponies taking place throughout the week, the following special awards and events will be held during the competition

In addition to the many live and virtual retirement ceremonies for world champion horses and ponies taking place throughout the week, the following special awards and events will be held during the competition

COVID-19 Health and Safety

The World Championship Horse Show is following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Face Covering Policy required for the show and the broader Kentucky State Fair.

Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for all competitors, support staff, and spectators.

Photo by Howard Schatzberg