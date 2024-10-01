Hannah Hiiva Wins 2024 US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian congratulates Hannah Hiiva (Roy, Wash.), recipient of the 2024 US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award. Hiiva is an active exhibitor on the Arabian circuit and serves as a Region 5 Youth Director for the Arabian Youth Horse Association. She was nominated for this award by the Arabian Horse Association.

Hannah Hiiva. ©Miley DeFalco

Hiiva is a junior at Yelm High School where she is active in leadership roles, including as yearbook editor-in-chief, student body public relations officer, and as a representative to the Yelm School Board. She is on track to earn an Associate’s degree in addition to her high school diploma through her school’s running start program.

“After high school, I would like to attend a university to pursue a degree in business marketing,” said Hiiva. “I have a passion for photography and videography. I see myself becoming a social media manager, very possibly within the equestrian industry. I love creating content and shining a positive light on our industry.”

Hiiva has shown Arabian horses in a variety of disciplines throughout her youth equestrian career and gives back to the industry as a volunteer and officer for horse shows and events in her region. She’s put her knowledge of and enthusiasm for marketing and content creation to work for the benefit of her local equestrian community.

“Throughout this year, Hannah has worked to provide social media coverage at our shows. It has been great to see our riders profiled and interviewed,” said Michelle Pease Paulsen, AHA Region 5 Director and Youth Coordinator. “She is our go-to Region 5 graphic designer and has stepped up to help me with proofreading for the new equitation manuals.

“Whether it is selling Ducks for the Chuck-A-Duck fundraiser, helping at the back gate or assisting the show secretary in the office, Hannah always offers to volunteer at every local show,” Paulsen continued. “I have enjoyed knowing that if I gave Hannah a project, it will be completed on time and with great quality. I am impressed with her energy, attention to detail and amazing communication skills.”

Emma Bayer. ©The Wilkins Co.

Emma Elizabeth Bayer (Powder Springs, Ga.) is the 2024 USEF National Youth Sportsman’s Award reserve. She is a senior at Cobb Online Learning Academy and was nominated for this award by the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association.

Bayer is an accomplished equestrian in hunters, jumpers, and equitation on the US Equestrian and Georgia Hunter Jumper Association circuits and has been an Interscholastic Equestrian Association team member since sixth grade. She is a longtime 4-H member and competitor with champion titles in dressage and hunt seat as well as horse judging and hippology.

“Emma initially started as a Horse and Pony Club member, and she quickly rose in the leadership ranks, ultimately serving as club president for three years,” said Molly Snyder, Bayer’s trainer at Big Leaps Equestrian. “She translated the skills she was learning to become a seven-time Master 4-Her in horse-related areas. She has numerous riding accolades across the disciplines of equitation, hunt seat, jumpers, dressage, hunter pace, and obstacle challenges. I am proud of how far she has come in riding, but I am even prouder of her level of sportsmanship and commitment to providing the best care for horses. She has been recognized at the national level as a Leo Conroy Grant recipient, a regional Georgia Positive Athlete, and a three-time IEA National Sportsmanship Award finalist.”

Bayer will attend Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College and aims to continue a career in the horse industry.

“I aspire to use [my education] to begin a career in equine barn design and continuing to bring new ideas and innovations into the world of agriculture,” said Bayer. “I have hopes of owning and running my own farm and training horses on the side. I see the value in having a job in the agricultural industry as the average age of farmers continues to increase, and agriculture is something that we cannot live without.”

The other finalists for the 2024 Youth Sportsman’s Award nominated by US Equestrian National Affiliate Organizations are listed below in alphabetical order.

Bridget Kelly (Roswell, N.M.) – American Connemara Pony Society

Bridget Kelly competes in dressage up to the FEI levels and was invited to compete at the USEF Pony Rider National Championship at the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions on a pony she produced to the level herself. She is a C-2 Pony Club member in Horse Management and Dressage and a USEF Interscholastic Athlete recipient annually from 2019-2022.

Jacey Muir (Payson, Utah) – Equestrian Vaulting USA

Jacey Muir has been a member of the Oak Hills Vaulting program since 2014. Besides being an accomplished athlete, she is a supportive teammate and serves as an assistant coach and lunger for the club. She was a member of the bronze medal squad at the 2023 FEI Junior World Championships.

Ria Raju (Cypress, Texas) – American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association

Ria Raju is an active member of the American Saddlebred Association Youth Club and Vice Chairman of the US Equestrian Youth Council. She has been a UPHA Ribbons of Service Platinum Level volunteer since 2017 and competes in Country Pleasure and Pleasure Driving.

Riley Whittaker (Norwell, Mass.) – Western Dressage Association of America

Riley Whittaker is a sophomore at Norfolk Agricultural High School and cares for horses and facilities at her family’s Whit Acres Farm. She has numerous champion titles from the Western Dressage Association of American World Show and serves on the USEF Youth Advisory Committee.

Madeline Wolff (Wichita, Kan.) – American Morgan Horse Association

Madeline Wolff is a versatile equestrian and has competed in saddle seat, hunt seat, western, and showmanship on the Morgan circuit. She works as a veterinary technician assistant for Equine Surgery & Medicine and as a Horse Riding Mentor at Wichita Riding Academy. She contributes to the future of the sport as a Youth Council member for the American Morgan Horse Association.

Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.) – United States Dressage Federation

Virginia Woodcock is a successful dressage competitor at the FEI levels, having won team, individual, and freestyle gold at the 2024 FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships in the FEI Junior division and both the FEI Junior Team and Individual Tests at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. She serves as a volunteer as an equine certified instructor with Stride Ahead and maintains a 4.0 GPA at Upper Echelon Academy

About the US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman's Award

The primary goals of the US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman's Award is to identify future leaders within the equine industry from across all breeds and disciplines and distinguish outstanding youth for their achievements. The overall winner of the US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman Award receives a commemorative trophy, $1,000 grant payable to the educational program of choice. The reserve winner receives a $500 grant payable to the educational program of choice. Click here to learn more about the USEF National Youth Sportsman's Award.