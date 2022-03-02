Eventing Update on High Performance Programs

Lexington, Ky. - As the competition season kicks into gear, below is an update on the work being done by the Performance Advisory Team (PAT) and Eventing Elite Program Task Force (EETF).



Performance Advisory Team (PAT) / Eventing Sport Committee (ESC) Completed Work:



The PAT will prioritize work on the following tasks:

Agree upon the timetable for the final build-up to the World Championships (pre-travel logistics and vet checks / travel dates / policy regarding Reserve{s}, etc).



Budget and Funding: Make recommendations for use of funding currently ring-fenced for “Elite”:

Agreed in principle that Aachen and Boekelo Team athletes / horses will receive significant funding in order to encourage applications. Further information regarding what will be supported will be published.

The budget for the World Championships is a separate budget from the Eventing budget, which is managed centrally across the disciplines; remuneration for team staff at the World Championships does come from the Eventing specific budget

Make recommendations regarding athlete funding



Support process of appointing an interim Chef d’Equipe / Team Manager



The EETF has met three times, including for full day “in-person” session on February 28th. The EETF will meet again to finalize draft recommendations for the following, which will then go to the relevant Eventing Committees, Working Groups and stakeholders for comment:

Program & team management structure and roles

Process and criteria for selection to the Elite Program

Support provided by Elite Program and use of funding

Communication and accountability / oversight

Selectors - number and appointment process

Socialization of recommendations



If you have questions on Eventing Programs, please contact the Eventing Department staff members. Their contact information and relevant programs may be found here.