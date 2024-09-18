Defender U.S. Driving Team Set to Compete at 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Le Pin au Haras, France – Competition at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 19, and all three members of the Defender U.S. Driving Team are set to begin after all horses passed inspection on Wednesday morning.

©Melanie Guillamot

Leslie Berndl (Lexington, Ky.) with Impressive, Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) with Katydid Duchess, and Raymond Helmuth (Cambridge, Iowa) with Kendro, will represent the U.S. in a field of 19 countries competing for the world championship title at Haras National du Pin in the Normandy region of France. The historic venue was established as the national stud farm of France in the 18th century, and now houses programs related to all aspects of horse breeding and training across numerous equestrian sports.

In addition to the team members, three U.S. combinations are competing as individuals at this year’s championship: Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wisc.) with Lexus; Tasha Wilkie (Paso Robles, Calif.) with Van Dyk 4; and Marianna Yeager (Alachua Fla.) with M.V.A. Famtijn.

The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday evening. Competition begins with the dressage phase on Thursday and Friday at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3 a.m. ET). The marathon phase will take place on Saturday, and the 2024 World Champions will be determined with Sunday’s cones phase and award presentation.

Dressage Times:

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Tasha Wilkie and Van Dyk 4 – 10:43 a.m. CEST/4:43 a.m. ET

Taylor Bradish and Katydid Duchess – 1:00 p.m./7:00 a.m.

Marianna Yeager and M.V.A. Famtijn – 4:26 p.m./10:26 a.m

Friday, Sept. 20:

Raymond Helmuth and Kendro – 9:15 a.m./3:15 a.m.

Jennifer Thompson and Lexus – 1:48 p.m./ 7:48 a.m.

Leslie Berndl and Impressive – 3:15 p.m./9:15 a.m.

