Defender U.S. Driving Team Completes Outing at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Le Pin au Haras, France – The Defender U.S. Driving Team competed on the sport’s biggest stage last week at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses held at Haras National du Pin in France. The team finished in 10th place overall.

Taylor Bradish and Katydid Duchess. ©Melanie Guillamot

Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Jennifer Matheson’s 2009 Welsh Pony Cross mare, Katydid Duchess (Danyloo x Besame) had an outstanding event, finishing in sixth place individually out of 79 starters thanks in large part to an impressive marathon phase where they finished in fourth overall.

Leslie Berndl (Lexington, Ky.) and her 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding Impressive (First Class x Olizandra) turned in three solid phases to finish in 45th place. Raymond Helmuth (Cambridge, Iowa), and Kendro (Globetrotter x Genderose) his own 2015 Dutch Warmblood stallion, had a strong start but an unfortunate elimination during the marathon phase.

The team was led at this event by Chef d’Equipe Jeff Legg, who saw many positive takeaways from the experience.

“Highlights of the competition included the excellent marathon performance by US team member Taylor Bradish finishing fourth,” said Legg. “This result against some of the most talented single horse drivers in the world is amazing. In addition, her final placing of sixth was great. Our team position after dressage in sixth place was hopeful. There was a lot of positivity after Friday. I have to tip my hat to our most experienced competitor, Leslie Berndl, who provided a solid performance throughout.”

Legg added that the team also earned recognition for their turnout. Helmuth won the overall Elegance award, Bradish won the Brass Elegance award, and individual competitor Marianna Yeager with Kami Landy’s 2015 KWPN gelding, M.V.A. Famtijn (Famous V x Ginova) were honorable mention for the Elegance award.

In addition to Yeager, three U.S. combinations competed at this world championship: Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wisc.) with Lexus (Grote Wonder x Werina), her own 2016 Dutch Harness Horse; Tasha Wilkie (Paso Robles, Calif.) with Van Dyk 4 (Vincent x Nadine), her own 2009 German Riding Pony gelding; Paula Bliss (Hillsboro, Va.) with Burr (Black Knight x Carla), her own 2013 Dutch Harness Horse cross gelding; and Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wic.) with Funnominial CG (Alex x Phenomeen), her own 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding.

Legg said the competition at the historic venue was a challenging but positive experience for all U.S. combinations, who represented a wide range of experience at this level.

“All three team members competed at this venue in 2022, with this being the sixth world championship of Leslie Berndl,” he said. “While it is helpful to return to a venue in which one has previously competed, the vast improvements in the facility since 2022 almost made it a novel experience. From excellent stabling facilities to world class arenas, we were able to enjoy a spectacular venue.

“Personally, I think course designer Johann Jacobs is at the top of the pack as far as developing thoughtful yet challenging courses,” said Legg. “There were very good routes to be driven. However, one must have stayed on their route or they could fall into a trap. The footing held up well, and the slight terrain change for the track added a challenging element for some. I believe this was a world championship worthy-course, and one could easily see the care taken by the course design and support team.

“We were fortunate to have three individuals competing, not only in their first world championship, but also their first European competition,” Legg added. “We have some young, talented horses for whom I see a lot of promise in 2026. It is so important to gain the initial experience with international competitions within a team framework. I am thrilled that they gained this experience as it can only benefit future U.S. driving teams.”

Individual Results | Team Results

Watch On Demand

Watch the replay of the 2024 FEI Driving World Championshpis for Singles on ClipMyHorse.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Learn more here.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the Defender U.S. Driving Team and U.S. combined driving news by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. Use #USADriving.