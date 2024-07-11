Defender U.S. Driving Team Announced for 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the Defender U.S. Driving Team at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses this September in Szilvásvárad, Hungary. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Marcie Quist and team leader Anna Brooks Thomas.
The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the Defender U.S. Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order:
Jim Fairclough (Newton, N.J.) with his own:
- Dapper, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding
- Citens, a 2007 KWPN gelding
- Bento V, a 2006 Dutch Warmblood gelding
- Jake, a 2014 KWPN gelding
- Lothario I & S, a 2016 KWPN gelding
- Hendrik, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding
- Kobus, a 2015 KWPN gelding
Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) with his own:
- First Edition, a 2009 KWPN gelding
- Amadeus, a 2005 Dutch Warmblood gelding
- Gouveneur, a 2011 KWPN gelding
- Reno, a 2009 gelding
- Ideaal, a 2013 KWPN gelding
- Julius V, a 2014 KWPN gelding
- Kasper D, a 2015 KWPN gelding
- Kadora, a 2015 KWPN gelding
- Nico Teusje C, a 2018 KWPN gelding
About the Event
The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses will take place September 4-8, 2024, in Szilvásvárad, Hungary.
