Defender U.S. Driving Team Announced for 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the Defender U.S. Driving Team at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses this September in Szilvásvárad, Hungary. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Marcie Quist and team leader Anna Brooks Thomas.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the Defender U.S. Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jim Fairclough (Newton, N.J.) with his own:

Dapper, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Citens, a 2007 KWPN gelding

Bento V, a 2006 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Jake, a 2014 KWPN gelding

Lothario I & S, a 2016 KWPN gelding

Hendrik, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Kobus, a 2015 KWPN gelding



Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) with his own:

First Edition, a 2009 KWPN gelding

Amadeus, a 2005 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Gouveneur, a 2011 KWPN gelding

Reno, a 2009 gelding

Ideaal, a 2013 KWPN gelding

Julius V, a 2014 KWPN gelding

Kasper D, a 2015 KWPN gelding

Kadora, a 2015 KWPN gelding

Nico Teusje C, a 2018 KWPN gelding

About the Event

The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses will take place September 4-8, 2024, in Szilvásvárad, Hungary.

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Learn more here.

