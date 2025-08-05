Day One of 2025 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall + Sterling Opens with First Two Hunter Sections

Lexington, Ky. – More than 200 ponies and their riders made their way into the Kentucky Horse Park’s Rolex Stadium on Tuesday as the first day of the 2025 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall + Sterling got underway. The day started with the medium regular class completing their model and under saddle phases, followed by the small greens.

City of Stars and Abby Morris. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

Medium Regular Pony Hunter National Championship

A huge class of 157 medium regular ponies started the show in the model ring. Topping the class was City of Stars, a 2017 Welsh Pony Cross gelding shown and owned by Abby Morris (Franktown, Colo.) Shenandoah Moonspinner, a 2015 Welsh Pony Cross mare owned by Silva Equestrian, LLC, and shown by Vivian Silva (Baton Rouge, La.), clinched the second-place ribbon. Paris Charm, a 2008 Welsh Pony mare owned by JJ Torano and shown by Logan Baras (Greenwich, Conn.) finished in third.

The under saddle phase saw Qualen’s Charismagic, a 2014 Welsh Pony Cross mare owned by Carolex Stables, LLC, and shown by Victoria Roman (Wellington, Fla.), earn the blue ribbon. Coming in second was Play Date, a 2015 Welsh Pony cross gelding owned by LVP Farms, LLC, leased by Swede Ventures LLC, and shown by Grace Stenbeck-Werner (North Salem, N.Y.). Best Sport, a 2018 Warmblood gelding shown and owned by Charlotte Morassutti (Toronto, Ont.), took home third place.

Current Standings:

City of Stars and Abby Morris Play Date and Grace Stenbeck-Werner Best Sport and Charlotte Morassutti

Little Hollywood and Cisy Zhou. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

Small Green Pony Hunter National Championship

A strong class of small green hunters completed their first two phases on Tuesday, with Boca’s Bolero, a 2018 Welsh Pony Gelding owned by Ponies & Palms Show Stables LLC and shown by Lilly Herzog (Pepper Pike, Ohio), winning the blue in the model class. Little Hollywood, a 2019 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Rivers Edge and shown by Cisy Zhou (New York, N.Y.) finished in second place, while Blue Buttons, a 2017 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Katie McDaniel and shown by Emily Norman (Morehead City, N.C.) took third place.

Little Hollywood came back to win the top spot in the under saddle phase with Cisy Zhou, switching places with Boca’s Bolero and Lilly Herzog, who finished second. Taking home the yellow ribbon was Buttons and Blues, a 2015 Welsh Pony Cross gelding owned by First Blue LLC and ridden by Violet Dalton (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Current Standings:

Little Hollywood and Cisy Zhou Boca’s Bolero and Lilly Herzog Blue Buttons and Emily Norman

Coming up at Pony Finals

Competition kicks off bright and early on Wednesday, with the small regular hunters starting their model phase at 6:45 a.m. ET and under saddle beginning at 7:45 a.m. The medium regular hunters will complete their Pony Finals with their over fences phase starting at 10:10 on Wednesday morning, with small green pony hunters to follow. The jumpers will get started with the jog at 7:00 a.m., followed by a training session for all entries, and the first phase for the small and medium pony jumpers at 1:20 p.m.

How to Watch

The 2025 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall + Sterling is streaming live on USEF Network. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

