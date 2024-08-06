Day One of 2024 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling Competition Kicks off in Kentucky

Lexington, Ky. – It’s one of the most anticipated equestrian events of the year: USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling, and it got off to a big start on Tuesday at the Kentucky Horse Park. Medium regular and small green ponies and their young riders took the stage in the Rolex Stadium for their model and under saddle phases.

PonyTail Bows/USEF Medium Regular Pony Hunters

The medium regular class is 142 entries strong this year, and the class was divided into 12 groups to vie for top ribbons in the model and under saddle. In the Medium Pony Model class, Currie Cooper (Point Clar, Ala.) showed JJ Torano’s 2008 Welsh Pony mare Paris Charm (Halifax x Telynau Dawn Chorus) to the blue ribbon. Carsyn Korotkin (Wellington, Fla.) showed Halo, a 2014 Welsh/Thoroughbred palomino mare owned by Castlewood Farm, Inc., to second place. Brailee Jacobs took third place in the tough division with Annings Catwalk (Cusop Jovial x Northwind Catnip), a 2014 British Riding Pony gelding owned by Leila Hinshaw.

In the under saddle, it was Anna Frear (Basking Ridge, N.J.) and Posh Ever So Clever (Clanfair Signature x Posh Ponytail Express), a 2015 Welsh Pony gelding owned by First Blue LLC taking top honors. Emi Richard (Middlefield, Conn.) and Play Date (Holyoake Czar x Goldengrove Petals), a 2015 Welsh Pony cross gelding owned by El Manto LLC earned second place, and Sophia Hankey (Malibu, Calif.) with Foxmor Secret Powers (Empire’s Power x Foxmor Fanfair), a 2011 Welsh cross gelding owned by Blue Star Equestrian took third.

The Medium Regular Pony Hunter section will return on Wednesday morning for their over fences round to determine the overall championship standings.

Current standings:

Paris Charm and Currie Cooper Annings Catwalk and Brailee Jacobs Play Date and Emi Richard

USEF Small Green Pony Hunters

A strong contingent of 56 Small Green Pony Hunters took to the ring today in the first two phases of their competition. In the model class, Grace Stenbeck-Werner (North Salem, N.Y.) and New Hope LLC’s 2011 Warmblood gelding, Harlow (Calimero x Sulaatik’s Varola) took the top spot. Leah Burns (Northport, Ala.) showed her own Surf’s Up (Eyarth Enzo x Janala Cara Malandie), a 2017 Welsh Pony gelding to second place. Kenzie Smith (Shoreham, N.Y.) and Blue Fame (Cadlanvalley Georgie Boy x Cadlanvalley Miss Prim), a 2018 Welsh Pony gelding to third place for owner First Blue LLC.

Lilly Herzog (Pepper Pike, Ohio) took home the blue in the under saddle class with Boca’s Entourage (EMC Entourage x Raquel), a 2016 Welsh Pony cross gelding owned by Ponies & Palms Show Stables LLC. Stenbeck-Werner and Harlow added an under-saddle red ribbon to their model blue, and Anna Frear (Basking Ridge, N.J.) rode Salituri Sport Horses, LLC’s Junebug (Laithehill Vivaldi x Hilin Can Yr Afon), a 2017 Welsh Pony mare, to third place.

The small greens will return on Wednesday evening for their over fences round.

Current standings:

Harlow and Grace Stenbeck-Werner Boca’s Entourage and Lilly Herzog Love Note and Chandler Wilks

Pony Finals First Timers

All Pony Finals families were invited to an open house at the US Equestrian office, featuring a reception for first-time USEF Pony Finals exhibitors. These first-timers participated in the longstanding tradition of gathering together for a group photo. This year’s class of first-timers represents the exciting future of the sport.

The USEF Pony Finals First-Timer Grant was established by the parents of Taylor Madison Orlowski in her memory. The grant is awarded to a first-time Pony Finals competitor who treats horses and other competitors with respect and displays exceptional horsemanship and sportsmanship.

This year’s grant was to awarded Lucy Olex (Plymouth, Mich.), who was recognized during Tuesday’s reception. Olex will be showing her own 2017 Welsh Pony cross mare, Lil Red Wagon, in the Medium Green Pony Hunters this week.

“I’ve always dreamed of showing at Pony Finals, and it’s an honor to receive [this grant] in honor of another pony rider,” said Olex. “I’m most excited to try all the things that are here, and ride!”

Competition Information

2024 Pony Finals Livestream

For the most up-to-date information on the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling, bookmark the Pony Finals page on USEF.org and Pony Finals on Facebook.