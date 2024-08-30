Dates and Locations Announced for 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations for the 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. For 2025, the national championships across all levels and all divisions will be held at two competitions.

The 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Ponies will take place April 22-17, 2025, at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. This will include classes for single, pair, and four-in-hand ponies and VSEs from training through advanced levels.

The 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for horses and para driving will take place Sept. 18-22, 2025, and will also be held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina. This championship features single, pair, and four-in-hand horses at training through advanced levels as well as all levels of para driving.

To learn more about combined driving and para driving programs and events, visit the Driving section of USEF.org.

