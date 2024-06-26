Competition Set to Begin at the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Traverse City, Mich. – Flintfields Horse Park is once again welcoming competitors in the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East (JHNC). Nearly 350 entries are set to compete for national champion titles in a total of eight sections across the 3’6” and 3’3” heights.

2024 Gladstone Cup - East Champion Maddie Tosh and Daktari. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

The JHNC consists of three phases—a classic round, under saddle phase, and a handy hunter round. The jumping phases count for 40% of the total score each and the under saddle makes up the remaining 20%. This year, all jumping phases for both heights will take place in Flintfields Horse Park’s iconic Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring.

Competition in the JHNC will kick off with the first of the classic rounds on Thursday, July 27, at 8:00 a.m., and continues through the day on Sunday, June 30. See the full schedule here.

USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic

Each year, Junior Hunter Championship week begins with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic - East, presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College. This competition combines the precision of equitation with the style and handiness of hunters over three phases held in a single day.

This year's Gladstone Cup - East champion was Maddie Tosh (Milton, Ga.) riding Daktari. Taylor Ashe Cawley (Wellington, Fla.) riding Oki d’Eclipse was the reserve champion out of a field of 126 competitors. See the full results here.

How to Watch

All three phases of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East will be livestreamed on USEF Network. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

Schedule and Results

