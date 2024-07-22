Competition Kicks off at the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

Del Mar, Calif. – Many of the country’s top hunters are at HITS Del Mar Horsepark this week as the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West (JHNC) gets underway. The Southern California competition will see riders aged 17 and under compete for championship titles at the 3’3” and 3’6” heights.

The JHNC consists of three phases—a classic round, under saddle phase, and a handy hunter round. The jumping phases each count for 40% of the total score and the under saddle results make up the remaining 20%. The East edition of JHNC took place last month at Flintfields Horse Park in Traverse City, Mich.

All phases of the 2024 JHNC – West will take place in Del Mar’s GGT Arena, with competition in the championship beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23, with the first of the classic rounds. The competition will be held over two days with the overall championships awarded on Wednesday afternoon. See the full schedule here.

USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic

Every year, JHNC week begins with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic – West presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry University. This three-round class is held in a single day and combines the precision of equitation and the handiness of hunters over a 3’6” course.

This year’s Gladstone Cup – West champion is Violet Tatum (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) riding Iron Man Van De Kalevallei, a 2014 Belgian Sport Horse gelding owned by Archibald Cox. Gable Gering (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) rode Habantos, a 2012 KWPN gelding owned by Ashland Farms, to the reserve finish.

How to Watch

All three phases of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West will be streamed live on USEF Network. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

