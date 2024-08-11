Carsyn Korotkin Wins Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final on Final Day of 2024 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling

Lexington, Ky. – The final day of the 2024 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling saw equitation riders vie for top honors in the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final. This prestigious class is the grand finale of Pony Finals each year and brings riders into the Kentucky Horse Park’s indoor Alltech Arena for the two-phase competition.

The Medal Final started bright and early, with 174 competitors completing the first phase over Jasen Shelley’s equitation course. The top 20 were invited back for a second round, and the judges opted to bring back the top four for a final test. That test consisted of flatwork without stirrups, asking the riders to show at all gaits, including extended trot and canter.

Carsyn Korotkin and Pepsi. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Carsyn Korotkin (Wellington, Fla.) was ultimately named the winner of the class, riding Lily Epstein’s Pepsi, a 2014 Welsh Pony gelding.

“I burst out crying,” Korotkin recalled about hearing that she was the winner of the class. “I was really excited, and my legs were burning from the flatwork. It means everything. I’m really, really excited.”

Korotkin also competed other ponies in the hunter divisions this week, but Pepsi was the clear choice as a mount for the medal. She’s been riding him for a few years and says that they were a good match from the beginning.

“I’m the most consistent on him, and I think I ride him the best,” she said, adding that Pepsi does best on a lighter schedule than most show horses. “I only ride him once a week. This was one of my first times riding him without stirrups. I was confident going in because I’d been practicing a lot with my other ponies, and I practiced yesterday, just in case.”

Korotkin comes from an equestrian family. Her parents own and operate Castlewood Farm in Wellington, where her father, Alan, is also the head trainer. And while Carsyn was winning her Pony Medal, her brother, Tanner, was in Traverse City winning the CSI3* Grand Prix at Great Lakes Equestrian Festival.

In addition to training with her dad, Korotkin also works with Danny Arendt and Ali Sweetnam, who coached her at this year’s Pony Finals.

“Carsyn has been doing this for a really long time,” said Sweetnam. “She’s from a family of professionals and riders, so she’s been around the pressure. This year, we kind of knew she was going to be coming into her own. She and Pepsi have a really solid relationship together, and they have a lot of faith in each other.”

Korotkin is a Pony Finals veteran, and this year was her fifth time competing at the event.

“Earlier this week, Pepsi won the over fences and the small regulars, and reserve overall regular,” she said. “This is the biggest [class I’ve won] for sure. The medal is my favorite part of Pony Finals. I love the equitation.”

Finalists at the 2024 Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final received prizes provided by YETI, Veltri Sport, SmartPak, and Dover Saddlery.

