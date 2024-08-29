Amended Selection Procedures for 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles Available Now

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has released amended selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles. The 2025 championship will be held in Läden, Germany, dates to be determined.

The selection procedures outline applicant requirements from the FEI and US Equestrian as well as instructions for submitting an application. The amendments include updates to language regarding selection event requirements for drivers and horses/ponies.

The application for the 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship Team will be available on the athlete dashboard (athletes.usef.org) through your USEF member account beginning on Sept. 1, 2024. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2025.

View the USEF athlete selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles here.

To learn more about combined driving and para driving programs and events, visit the Driving section of USEF.org.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. combined driving news by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADriving.