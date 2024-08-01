2026 FEI Endurance World Championship Information for Athletes

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published a memorandum for endurance athletes interested in competing in the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship. The championship will take place on October 17, 2026, in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia. The qualification period for U.S. athletes will begin on September 1, 2024.

The memorandum outlines the current selection procedures and eligible selection events along with other preliminary information to assist athletes in their planning as they work toward qualification.

Download the memo here. Questions may be directed to Nicole Zerbee, US Equestrian Director of Endurance, at [email protected].

