2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Takes Place This Weekend at HITS Del Mar Horse Park

Del Mar, Calif. – Top hunter competitors have convened in sunny Southern California this week for the 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West (JHNC), held at HITS Del Mar Horse Park. Eight national champions will be crowned across the 3’3” and 3’6” heights for the following sections:

Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Competitors at JHNC will complete three phases over the two days of competition: classic round, under saddle, and handy hunter round. Each jumping phase counts for 40% of the total score and the under saddle makes up the remaining 20%. In addition to the eight national championships, the top scoring horse from each height will earn Grand Champion titles, which will be awarded on Sunday, July 27.

Dane Anson and Celestino. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic Presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry University

The weekend kicked off with Friday’s USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic – West, a three-phase competition that combines the precision of equitation and the handiness of hunters over 3’6” courses. At the end of the three phases, Dane Anson (Nanaimo, B.C.) and Celestino, his own 2018 Dutch Warmblood gelding, secured the champion title. Olivia Aul (Woodinville, Wash.) and Iggy Pop, her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding, earned reserve champion honors. See full results here and learn more about the Gladstone Cup from USHJA.

How to Watch

The 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West will be livestreamed on USEF Network. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

