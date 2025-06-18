2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East Set to Begin at the Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington, Ky. – Eight National Champion titles are on the line this week for junior riders in the hunter discipline. More than 400 entries are set to compete in the 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East (JHNC), which is being held at the Kentucky Horse Park and hosted by Split Rock Jumping Tour.

Competitors at JHNC will complete three phases: classic round, under saddle, and handy hunter round. Each jumping phase counts for 40% of the total score and the under saddle makes up the remaining 20%.

The following sections will see new National Champions crowned this week in both the 3’3” and 3’6” heights:

Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Additionally, the top scoring combination across all divisions in each height will earn the coveted Grand Champion titles, which will be awarded after the conclusion of competition on Sunday, June 22.

USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic

A total of 129 competitors got their week at JHNC started with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic on Wednesday. Taylor Ashe Cawley (Wellington, Fla.) riding Cheap Trick WM Z, a 2016 Zangersheide gelding owned by Ardencote Stud, triumphed in this year’s Classic. Madison Ramsey (Wellington, Fla.) clinched the reserve champion title riding Mac One III, her own 2009 Anglo European gelding. See full results here and learn more about the Gladstone Cup from USHJA.

