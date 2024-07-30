2024 FEI North American Youth Championships for Jumping and Dressage Underway in Traverse City

Traverse City, Mich. – Youth equestrian athletes from across the continent are in Traverse City, Mich., this week for the 2024 edition of the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC). This event hosts the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF and the Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA.

2024 NAYC athletes wish the Olympic equestrians luck during the opening ceremony. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Competition begins on Wednesday, July 31, and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, and is being held for the fourth consecutive year at Flintfields Horse Park.

While the world’s best senior equestrian athletes compete in Paris, the future of jumping and dressage takes shape at NAYC as athletes between the ages of 12 and 25 gain invaluable experience competing on a team and in an FEI competition environment. Past NAYC competitors include numerous athletes who have gone on to represent their country on the international stage, including Paris 2024 U.S. Olympic Team members McLain Ward, Karl Cook, and Adrienne Lyle.

Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship Presented by USDF

The dressage championship includes three categories:

Juniors (ages 14-18)

Young Riders (ages 16-21)

U25 (ages 16-25)

The juniors will get the competition started on Wednesday with their team test beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET in the Main Hunter Ring located next to the VIP area at Flintfields Horse Park. A spectator highlight of the event will be the musical freestyles that close out the competition, beginning with the U25 on Saturday evening and the Juniors and Young Riders on Sunday.

Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA

The jumping championship comprises four categories:

Children's Championship (FEI ages 12 - 14, fences up to 1.25m)

Pre-Junior Championship (FEI ages 14-16, fences up to 1.30m)

Junior Championship (FEI ages, 14 - 18, fences up to 1.40m)

Young Rider Championship (FEI ages 16 - 21, fences up to 1.50m)

Competition begins on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. ET with the Children’s First Individual Qualifier and continues over five full days, concluding on Sunday with the $25,000 Junior Individual Final and $50,000 Young Rider Individual Final.

2024 FEI North American Youth Championships Livestream

The 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships will be streamed live on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV premium memberships. Create your free fan account now.

