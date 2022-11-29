2023 US Equestrian Annual Meeting: “Working Together for Our Future” Workshop & Award Galas - Registration Now Open!

Registration is now open for the 2023 USEF Annual Meeting to be held at the Lexington Central Bank Convention Center in Lexington, Ky., from January 12-14, 2023. The USEF Annual Meeting will feature a newly designed two-day interactive workshop, “Working Together for Our Future,” which will take place Thursday and Friday, January 12-13 leading up to the General Session hosted by Tom O’Mara as well as the Pegasus Awards Celebration on Thursday, January 12, and the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration on Saturday, January 14.

The first Board of Directors Meeting of the new year will take place on Saturday, January 14, with an open session, accessible by members. The full schedule is available here.

The goal of the “Working Together for Our Future,” workshop is to bring together industry leadership and members to discuss and address the changing landscape and current challenges facing equestrian sport that impact its future. From animal activism to federal oversight of sport, and from safeguarding equine and human athletes to social media impacts on organizational reputation, varying topics will be tackled.

Expert speakers across the fields of risk management, human and horse welfare, as well as social media and its impact on the sport will provide insight into the current landscape and promote discussion about identifying solutions to the challenges equestrian sport faces as we move into the future. Breakout sessions will be held following the expert presentations to engage participants in active dialogue and to develop recommendations that can inform both short-term and long-term strategies and steps forward.

Registration for the workshop is limited and available on a first come first serve so please register early. There is no charge for participation in the workshop with USEF Annual Meeting registration. Please register for the Annual Meeting and sign-up for the workshop here.

Two signature award galas take centerstage in the evenings. The Pegasus Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 12, recognizing the industry’s notable and dedicated equestrians for their annual and ongoing achievements, as well as the prestigious Equestrian of the Year honors. Saturday, January 14, the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration will memorialize the top participants and point-earners from the 2022 competition year. To purchase tickets for the Pegasus Awards Ceremony and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards tickets click here.

This year’s annual meeting location is at the brand-new Central Bank Convention Center. Featuring a modern style, the Center includes Rupp Arena and is completely walkable to a variety of restaurants, nightlife, museums, and outdoor attractions. US Equestrian has partnered with the host hotel, the Hyatt Regency Lexington Downtown to secure a discounted group rate of $177 plus tax per night. Conveniently attached to the convention center, included with the rate are guestrooms that feature complimentary parking, refrigerators and iPod docking stations along with complimentary wireless internet to keep everyone connected. The recreational amenities include an indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness and business center and concierge services.

Horses may bring you here, but just steps outside the hotel, you will have all the features of a big city with that authentic, southern hospitality Lexington is famous for.

For more information, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting.