Zone 2 Hosts Successful Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competition; Zone 4 Competition Takes Place May 20

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the results of the first Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competition of the 2023 season and to welcome eligible pony exhibitors to sign up for an upcoming competition in their USHJA Zone.

©Kathleen Landwehr/US Equestrian

The Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program was created in 2002 by the friends and family of the late Emerson Burr to promote and perpetuate proper horsemanship skills and values within equestrian youth. The program was extended to the zone level in 2006, and since then, the program has progressed in zone participation.

Junior riders competing in pony hunter and pony jumper classes are eligible to participate in the grant program. Each winner at the zone level will receive a prize that includes a $100 educational grant from US Equestrian and a $50 gift card from Dover Saddlery.

The first competition of the year was held at the Aiken Spring Classic Finale in Zone 4. Congratulations to Lila Kissel, winner of the 8 and Under division, and Avery Roach, winner of the 9-11 division, for Zone 4.

The next competition will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Blue Rock Classic at Swan Lake Stables in Littletown, Pa. “We at Swan Lake are excited to host the Zone 2 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant competition at Blue Rock Classic for the first time,” said Meghan Garland, show secretary for Blue Rock Classic.

Junior riders competing in pony classes are eligible to participate in the grant program at the zone level. The program consists of a 15-question multiple-choice test on horsemanship skills. The participants are divided into four age groups: 8 & under, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-17. Check with the show office of each participating zone competition to find out more testing information.

Click here to learn more about the Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant, find suggested study materials, and see all upcoming dates.