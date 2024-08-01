Young Riders Team Gold Goes to Region 3/5 at the 2024 Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship

Traverse City, Mich. – A combined team from USDF Regions 3 and 5 enjoyed a golden outing on Thursday at the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship at the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC). Three athletes based in the Southeast teamed up with one from the Southwest to earn their spot on the top of the podium.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

FEI NAYC Young Rider Dressage Team Test

Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and her 2008 Dutch Warmblood mare Dreamgirl (Spielberg x U-Vira) were the only returning combination from the Region 3 Young Riders team that won NAYC gold last year. Fuqua and Dreamgirl’s long partnership was evident in their smooth team test.

“She feels great,” said Fuqua. “She’s 16, so she’s getting up there in age, but every time I go in the ring, she just feels more fresh and more eager to show.”

Fuqua earned the top individual score of the day and was one of only two competitors to break the 70% barrier, earning a 70.618%. While she came away with some things to improve upon heading into the individual test, she had nothing but praise for her horse.

“I thought my test overall was good,” said Fuqua. “I definitely think I could have ridden a lot better. Dreamgirl did everything I asked her to do and she was really on my aids, but I think maybe I got a little lazy in the first part of the canter tour. Just things to fix over the rest of the weekend, but overall I’m happy.”

Fuqua and teammate Alicia Berger (Wellington, Fla.) were both part of the U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour this summer, where they gained valuable experience competing among the world’s top dressage combinations. Alicia earned an impressive 69.853% with Aqua Marin (Ampere x Stedinger Heide), a 2011 Oldenberg gelding she co-owns with Marianne Berger.

Alicia’s sister, Allison, moved up from the junior ranks this year, giving the two a one-time opportunity to compete on an NAYC team together.

“It was super cool. We were lucky that [our rides] were far enough apart that we got to watch each other and cheer each other on,” said Alicia. “It’s so cool to get to be on a team together and share this experience in the arena. It’s the icing on the cake to get to finish it on top of the podium together.”

Allison competed on Alicia’s former Young Riders mount, Floriano HB (Floriano 6 x Rocket Star), a 2008 Westphalian gelding. She shared her sister’s enthusiasm for the team experience.

“It was so special to be able to compete with my sister in her last year of Young Riders and my first,” said Allison. “To me, it’s more than just competing at NAYC. It’s the countless hours we spend at the barn together and that we get to bond over something we both are truly passionate about.”

NAYC first-timer Jessica Nordqvist (Cave Creek, Ariz.) made the journey from the West Coast with First Date (First Promise x Die Belinda), a 2014 Oldenburg gelding owned by Paula Nelson. She came away from her team test with a positive experience and a strong score of 67.236%.

“This is my first time ever doing a team competition, so it’s really new to me,” said Nordqvist. “But everybody’s been so kind, introducing themselves without me having to go find them, sending me messages. I felt like that was just such an awesome experience.”

The team from Canada clinched silver by less than one point, and the combined team from USDF Regions 2, 4, and 8 took home bronze.

Dressage competition continues Friday with the Juniors and U25 athletes returning for their second tests. The Young Riders will be back for their individual championship on Saturday morning.

Schedule | Team Results | Individual Results

2024 FEI North American Youth Championships Livestream

The 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships will be streamed live on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV premium memberships. Create your free fan account now.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the latest news and coverage from the 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships on USEF.org. Follow USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram, USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on TikTok and YouTube.