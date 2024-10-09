Young Athletes Set to Compete at the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championship and Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final This Weekend in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pa. - The Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championship is set to begin this weekend in Harrisburg, Penn., at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, a US Equestrian Heritage Competition, from October 10-12, 2024. The prestigious Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final is set to conclude the weekend of competition highlighting junior competitors.

2023 USEF Junior Jumper National Championships at Pennsylvania National Horse Show (Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

The Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper Championship is an exciting platform for junior athletes across the United States to display their talents and compete against their peers in a three-day international format.



On Day One, athletes will compete in the Individual Championship Phase I, featuring a faults converted 1.35m Welcome Class. Day Two brings the intensity with the Prix des States Team Championship and Individual Phase II, conducted as a 1.40-meter Modified Nations Cup with two identical rounds. The final day sees competitors back for the Individual Championship Phase III, a 1.40-meter event with a set time allowed. Should there be a tie for gold, silver, or bronze medals, athletes will compete in a jump-off over a shortened course to determine the winner. Times will serve as the decision-maker for who will be crowned the champion.



The Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final will take place on Sunday, October 13, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The event is comprised of multiple rounds and judged on equitation over a course set at 3’6”. All riders compete in the first round of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final. Judges select the top riders from round one to move on to compete in round two. The judges then have the option to select a smaller group of riders for further testing to determine the champion.



2024 Pennsylvania National Horse Show Livestream

USEF Network will stream all competition live from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex starting on Thursday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championship and the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final live streams are brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans can watch all classes live. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account now!



Schedule | Order of Go & Results



About Pennsylvania National Horse Show

For 78 years, the Pennsylvania National horse Show has hosted top horses and riders from across the country and around the world for high-caliber hunter, jumper, and equitation competitions. Held at the historic Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA, the horse show is the longest standing of its kind in the United States. US Equestrian has honored the championship event with the prestigious Heritage Competition classification. To learn more about the show, please visit PAnational.org.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.