Yasmin Ingham Leads, Tamie Smith Top American After Day Two of 2023 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™

Will Coleman and Chin Tonic HS

(Matt Turer/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. – The second day of dressage was filled with quality dressage tests at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™. Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Banzai du Loir sit atop the leaderboard with a score of 22.1, while Tamie Smith and Mai Baum’s dressage test from Thursday kept them as the top Americans in third place overall on a score of 24.2. As the top U.S. combination in the CCI5*-L, Smith and Mai Baum lead the Land Rover/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian. Will Coleman and Chin Tonic HS are fourth overall and in the reserve position on the national championship leaderboard due to their lovely test as the final ride on Friday.

Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Chin Tonic HS have been posting impressive dressage scores this season, and Friday was no different. Even though it was the CCI5*-L debut for Chin Tonic HS, Coleman expertly piloted the 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC to earn a score of 25.0. Chin Tonic HS noticed the electric atmosphere in the Rolex Stadium but stayed listening to Coleman.

“The horse tried really hard,” Coleman of Chin Tonic HS. “He definitely sort of shrunk on me in there. He has been to a lot of places, but there aren’t many that are quite like that on a Friday afternoon. All things considered, he is still pretty green. This is his first five-star. So, for this level for his first time, I’m very happy.”

LRK3DE continues Saturday with combinations jumping around Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course. The CCI4*-S begins at 9:15 a.m. ET, while the CCI5*-L starts at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Tune in to the USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV for wall-to-wall coverage of the LRK3DE.

