World’s Largest Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse Show Returns to Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Ariz. – Known as the largest Arabian horse show in the world, the 67th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is set to begin on Thursday, February 17, and runs through Sunday, February 27. Hosted by the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA), the show traditionally welcomes over 2,000 Arabian horses and over 9,000 entries annually. Approximately 1,200 classes for youth, amateur, and professional exhibitors will put the athleticism of this breed on full display. Six show rings will run throughout the week, hosting a wide variety of classes from Western and hunter pleasure, driving, jumping, dressage, ranch riding, saddle seat equitation, and more.

This 11-day competition showcases the beauty and versatility of the Arabian horse both in and out of the show ring. Attendees can enjoy educational seminars, community events, an amateur photography contest, impressive shopping, and more. This year, the show has committed to supporting the following charities: the Arabian Horsemen’s Distress Fund, Friends of Val, Healing Hearts Animal Rescue and Refuge, Horses Help, March of Dimes, March for Babies, Equine Science Scottsdale Community College, and Youth for Troops.

Photo by Osteen/Schatzberg