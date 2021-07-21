Wasserman and Moreno Win Grand Championships at 2021 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West

Sonoma, Calif. – The 2021 edition of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West closed out Wednesday at the Sonoma Horse Park with two new Grand Champions crowned along with seven section champions across the 3’6” and 3’3” fence heights.

Stella Wasserman and Princeton. ©GrandPix Photography

In the 3’6” section, Stella Wasserman (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Princeton claimed the Overall Grand Champion tricolor and The Monarch International Perpetual Trophy thanks to two spectacular over fences rounds—the pair won both the Classic and Handy rounds for the Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under section. Wasserman, who trains with Jamie Sailor at Meadow Grove Farm, is a veteran of past Junior Hunter National Championships, and she guided the Selle Français gelding through his first-ever trip to the finals.

“He’s super sweet in the barn. He’s lovely,” said Wasserman. “He’s actually only been doing the hunters for a couple of months now, but I think he’s found his calling! After the classic round yesterday, I was feeling good…Coming into today I just wanted to go out there and have fun and do what I came here to do.”

Elle Moreno and Cascavel. ©GrandPix Photography

In the 3’3” section, it was Elle Moreno (Dallas, Texas) riding Elvenstar Farm’s Cascavel to the Overall Grand Champion title and winning the Montserrat Perpetual Trophy after their win in the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 section. Moreno trains with David and Stacy Sanderson at Hunter Lane in Texas and was also coached by Elvenstar Farm at the finals.

“Cascavel did a good job today. He jumped amazing, and I’m really happy with him,” said Moreno. “I was for sure excited [after the classic round yesterday] but I was a little nervous coming back today, hoping to ride as well as I did yesterday. But I pulled through and I’m really happy.”

Fleur de Lis and Avery Glynn. ©GrandPix Photography

The Small Collection Perpetual Trophy is awarded annually to the top placing mare across all sections at Junior Hunter Finals West. This year, it was Fleur de Lis ridden by Avery Glynn from the 3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under who won the title.

Final Results

3’6” Overall Grand Championship

Champion: Stella Wasserman (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Princeton, a 2013 Selle Français gelding owned by A.F.M. Investments

Reserve: Brooke Morin (Laguna Beach, Calif.) and Twinkle Toes, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Irene Neuwirth

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 17 & Under

Katie Kotler (Sammamish, Wash.) and Caresso, a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Julia Salisbury Katalina Considine-Rickard (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and Valedictorian, a 2013 KWPN gelding owned by Ashley Haskins and Dynamic Sporthorses LLC Violet Tatum (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) and Fiorucci, her own 2009 Hanoverian gelding

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Stella Wasserman (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Princeton, a 2013 Selle Français gelding owned by A.F.M. Investments Katalina Considine-Rickard (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and Lennox RW, a 2012 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Kate Considine Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) and Fleur de Lis, a 2010 Warmblood mare owned by Danielle Park and June Park

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Brooke Morin (Laguna Beach, Calif.) and Twinkle Toes, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Irene Neuwirth Payton Potter (Woodland Hills, Calif.) and Chacco D’Accord, a 2013 Westphalian gelding owned by Emma Catherine Reichow Clara Bonomi (San Francisco, Calif.) and DaVinci, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Furth Bonomi Farm, LLC

3’3” Overall Grand Championship

Champion: Elle Moreno (Dallas, Texas) and Cascavel, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Elvenstar Farm

Reserve: Avery Winston (Canby, Ore.) and Kinship, her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Katherine Simonds (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Timon, a 2007 Warmblood gelding owned by Nick Haness Grace Miller (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Swagger, a 2006 Warmblood gelding owned by Gabriella Zupancic Sarah Cline (San Diego, Calif.) and Instantly, her own 2013 Warmblood gelding

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Juliette Vogel (Berkeley, Calif.) and Confidential, her own 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding Nicole Wilson (Vail, Colo.) and Casares, her own 2007 Hanoverian gelding Zoe Brown (Redwood City, Calif.) and Cover, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Walkenbach Equestrian, LLC

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Avery Winston (Canby, Ore.) and Kinship, her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding Isabella Mullan (Bend, Ore.) and Easy Company, her own 2005 Holsteiner gelding Maggie Lawrence (Denver, Colo.) and Cavito 2, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Marisa Metzger

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Elle Moreno (Dallas, Texas) and Cascavel, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Elvenstar Farm Courtney Wlasiuk (Moorpark, Calif.) and Elvenstar Hans, a 2006 Warmblood gelding owned by Elvenstar Farm Molly Stewart (Carlsbad, Calif.) and Tahoe, her own 2012 Oldenburg gelding

