Victoria Zahorik Takes Over Top Spot at the 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals - West

Thermal, Calif. -- The 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals – West continued with excitement as the second day brought the gymnastics phase to Desert Horse Park in Thermal, California. This phase challenged the skills of the athletes as they navigated a series of intricate gymnastic lines, each carrying a score multiplier of 1.5.

Victoria Zahorik and Quiwian, leaders after Phase II of the 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals - West (©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

The competition commenced with the athletes and their horses entering the area, aiming to impress judges Kirsten Coe and Michael Tokaruk. Out of the 26 riders, the top spot currently goes to Victoria Zahorik (Bartonville, Tex.) and her horse, Quiwian (Quiwi Dream x Bala) who had an exceptional round and finished Phase II with a score of 88.



Close behind was Paige Walkenbach (Paradise Valley, Ariz.) and her horse Emi Inita (Inliner x Laila) who delivered a strong performance, securing a score of 87 and maintaining their competitive position. Meanwhile, Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) and Change Up PS, owned by Juan Pablo Jimenez Torres, had a commendable effort, earning a score of 91 and propelling them from ninth place to an impressive third.



The event comes to a close on Sunday with Phase III, the jumping phase. This segment presents a jumper-style course designed by the judges that will challenge the athlete’s technical skills to prepare them for international competition. The jumping phase carries a score multiplier of 2. The combined weighted score from the first three phases will determine the top four riders who will advance to Phase IV, the ride-off. In the final test, the athletes will swap horses and compete over the same course on each of the four horses to establish their final rankings.



Phase II Results



The USEF Network will continue coverage of the 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals – West, streaming Phase III on Sunday, November 10 starting at 11am ET/8am PT.

For more information about the Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals, click here.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.

The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.